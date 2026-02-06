Inside the NHL Diet at the Winter Olympics

With National Hockey League players finally returning to the Winter Olympics for the first time since 2014, naturally everyone is focused on what kind of Olympic experience those Olympians in particular will be experiencing.

For the rapidly approaching men's ice hockey tournament at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games, Team USA is headlined by stars such as Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Clayton Keller and power forward Tage Thompson. Six players were previously named to the initial men's Team USA roster back in June, consisting of forwards Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, Matthew Tkachuk and Minnesota Wild defensemen Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy. For those NHL players, the diets they are used to famously go along with what some call the "Never Hungry League."

Food appears to be everywhere in the NHL to fuel the players on the ice. Healthy options and nutrition surround the players from the hotels, to transportation and to the game venues. With the league break officially having started (NHL resumes play on Feb. 25), fans of the sport have to wonder how player diets will shift once at Milano Cortina.

Breakaway On SI caught up with a NHL sports dietitian to get this answered.

Dietitian Sheds Light on the NHL Olympic Diet

Sports dietitian, Angie Asche MS, RD, CSSD, founder of Eleat Sports Nutrition and partner with the American Egg Board, has worked with two NHL players — one of which is still currently active in league play. With the Winter Olympics rapidly approaching, Asche provided an exclusive on key diet information surrounding NHL players returning to the Olympic Games for the first time in over a decade.

Asche said that hockey is a unique sport with specifically high carbohydrate demands — which will remain consistent at the Olympics.

"They do have to consistently be replenishing these carbohydrates," Asche said in terms of what foods NHLers will be consuming at the Olympic Village. "The next thing is obviously going to be protein. Protein is just so important for that repairing of the wear and tear on the muscles that is occurring every single day, and that's where really simple, nourishing foods that provide fuel and satiety come in, like eggs."

Of the athletes participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics, the United States will have the largest presence with more than 230 athletes, followed by Canada with 210 athletes and then the host nation of Italy with 196.

The opening ceremony marks the official start, which take place at Milan's San Siro Stadium on Feb. 6 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Asche added that all athletes will likely be immersed in the local culture, cuisine included — which will only add to their Olympic experience.

"I assume they emphasize a variety of cuisines, but that they have a heavier emphasis on what's local to the Olympics each year, because they want to immerse these athletes into the culture.," Asche also said. "The quality needed is there and the types of foods they tolerate well are available."

The United States men's team opens the Winter Olympics tournament against Latvia on Feb. 12.

