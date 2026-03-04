Kings Revisiting Patrik Laine Possibility as Trade Talks Heats Up

The Patrik Laine trade saga is heating up as the March 6 deadline approaches. The Los Angeles Kings, who earlier appeared out of the running, are now circling back on the Montreal Canadiens forward as multiple teams express interest in the Finnish winger.

The big question is whether Montreal will retain 50 percent of Laine's $8.7 million cap hit to facilitate a deal. That would bring his cost down to $4.35 million for the acquiring team, making him far more palatable for contenders operating near the salary cap ceiling.

Kings Need Scoring Help

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported Monday that trade talk surrounding Laine has picked up significantly over the past few days.

"Trade talk surrounding Patrik Laine has picked up a little more, and I'm told the Kings are circling back on him," Pagnotta wrote.

He continued, "Other teams are in the mix, too. Expectations remain high that he'll be moved this week." Pagnotta made it clear a trade appears likely this week. Los Angeles desperately needs offensive help after losing Kevin Fiala for the season to an injury suffered at the Olympics.

Trade talk surrounding #GoHabsGo winger Patrik Laine has picked up a little more, and I’m told the #GoKingsGo are circling back on him. Other teams in the mix, too. We’ll see if Montreal retains 50% of his $8.7M AAV, but expectations remain high that he’ll be moved this week. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 3, 2026

The Kings acquired Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers before the Olympic break, but they remain one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league at just 2.53 goals per game.

Laine represents a high-risk, high-reward option. When healthy and confident, he's a legitimate 30-goal scorer with one of the best shots in hockey. But he hasn't played since October after undergoing core muscle surgery and carries significant injury concerns.

Fresh Start Needed

Laine simply doesn't have a place in Montreal's lineup anymore. The Canadiens have their top six locked in and are fighting for a playoff spot. They need the cap space Laine's contract occupies to make other moves before the deadline.

Pierre LeBrun reported that Laine's agent, Andy Scott, has been permitted to speak directly with teams about a potential trade. Everyone involved is working together to find a solution that benefits all parties. Laine had 20 goals and 33 points in 52 games last season with Montreal, showing he can still produce when healthy. But the Canadiens can't wait any longer to see if he'll return to form.

Other Suitors

The Kings aren't the only team interested. Reports suggest the Detroit Red Wings and New York Islanders could also be in the mix for Laine's services. Both teams need scoring help and have the cap space to absorb his contract.

With less than a week until the deadline, Montreal appears motivated to move Laine. Whether it's Los Angeles or another team, the expectation is that the Finnish sniper will be wearing a different uniform when the NHL resumes play after the deadline.

