Quinn Hughes Confirms Team USA’s Attendance at State of Union

The 2026 U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team, who just won an Olympic gold medal, will be present for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Feb. 24, per brothers and Team USA members Jack and Quinn Hughes.

ABC's Good Morning America hosted the Hughes brothers following their 2-1 overtime win over Canada in Italy. Jack scored the overtime winner, and heroically lifted his team to the gold following up on goaltender Connor Hellebuyck's 41 saves. It marked the first gold medal for the U.S. men since 1980.

President Trump invited the players to attend the State of the Union address in the locker room following the victory, which also included FBI director Kash Patel. The team has been heavily criticized this week after players laughed at a joke by President Trump implying he would only invite the women's team, who also won gold, out of obligation.

As Patel held the phone in connection between the gold-medalists and President Trump, the American leader said, "I must tell you, we're going to have to bring the women's team, you do know that," adding humorously that if he didn't also invite the women's team, "I do believe I probably would be impeached."

Quinn, Jack Hughes Confirm State of the Union Visit for U.S. Men

Despite the controversy, the team is heading to D.C. GMA journalist George Stephanopulos asked Quinn — who potted the OT winner over Sweden in the quarterfinals and currently plays for the NHL's Minnesota Wild — about the team's potential plans to attend the State of the Union address.

“Quinn, Jack mentioned the celebration you had with the women’s hockey team,” Stephanopoulos said. “They said they’re not going to be able to go to the State of the Union tonight. Will you guys be going?”

The defenseman then confirmed that the men's team will be in attendance.

“I don’t know how much I’m allowed to say, but yes,” he said. “Yeah, we’re excited to go. I mean, it’s something you don’t get to do — I don’t know what day it is — every Tuesday. But it’s gonna be special for us.”

Quinn was named tournament Best Defender of the men's ice hockey event in the Milano Cortina Games. He also led the Americans in ice time throughout the Winter Olympics.Team USA's Matt Boldy also scored for the Americans in regulation against the Canadians.

US Women's Team Turns Down State of the Union Offer

The Olympic U.S. Women's Ice Hockey Team, which won gold for the third time and their eighth gold medal since the Olympics added the women's competition in the sport in 1998, declined an invitation from Trump to attend the State of the Union, citing logistics and scheduling concerns.

Feb 19, 2026; Milan, Italy; Kendall Coyne (26) of the United States and Hilary Knight (21) of the United States celebrate after winning the gold medal in women's ice hockey after defeating Canada during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Seven of the 23 women on the roster are collegiate student-athletes, who have to return for academic and athletic calendar reasons.

"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women's Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," the U.S. women's team said in a statement. "Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!