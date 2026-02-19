Team USA's Caroline Harvey Named MVP of Olympic Women's Tournament

Caroline Harvey of Team USA was named tournament Most Valuable Player of the women's ice hockey event in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

The winners of the tournament directorate's individual awards were announced following the gold medal game, which saw the U.S. defeat Canada by a score of 2-1 in overtime.

Awards were voted on by accredited media at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. In addition to MVP, Harvey was also voted to the media All-Star Team and named Best Defender by the tournament directorate. She is now an Olympic gold medalist (2026), four-time All-Star (Worlds and Olympics), three-time Best Defender (Worlds and Olympics) and two-time World Champion.

Feb 13, 2026; Milan, Italy; Caroline Harvey of United States in action against Italy in a women's ice hockey quarterfinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Harvey led the Milano Cortina tournament in scoring and was previously named to the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship All-Star Team. In the 2026 Games, Harvey recorded two goals and seven assists.

A New Hampshire native, Harvey is only 23 and previously helped the Americans to the silver medal at the Olympic Winter Games in 2022.

2026 Winter Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Tournament Directorate's Individual Awards Announced

Per the IIHF, Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin and Team USA’s Hannah Bilka were also placed on the All-Star Team. Bilka — who is from Texas — led all American forwards in scoring.

Switzerland goaltender Andrea Brandli was named Best Goaltender, and Poulin was awarded Best Forward by the directorate. Poulin previously missed two games due to an injury but scored in her return in the quarterfinal against Germany, and tallied both of Canada’s goals in a 2-1 semifinal win over Switzerland.

USA's Laila Edwards also made the cut for the All-Star Team. The University of Wisconsin star was in the top 10 in tournament scoring and has made history as the first Black woman to win a gold medal with USA Hockey.

Tournament Directorate Three Best Players:

Best Goalkeeper - Andrea Brandli, SUI

Best Defender - Caroline Harvey, USA

Best Forward - Marie-Philip Poulin, CAN



Media All-Star Team:

Goalkeeper - Andrea Brandli, SUI

Defender - Caroline Harvey, USA

Defender - Laila Edwards, USA

Forward - Hannah Bilka, USA

Forward - Marie-Philip Poulin, CAN

Forward - Alina Muller, SUI



Most Valuable Player:

Caroline Harvey, USA

An argument could be made that netminder Aerin Frankel of the U.S. was robbed for the Best Goalkeeper award. The Americans only allowed two goals throughout the entire 2026 Olympics, with Frankel making 30 saves in the gold medal win over the Canadians.

Hilary Knight, who became the all-time leading Olympic goal scorer for the red, white and blue, was also not included. The USA captain also now has 33 career points at the Olympics — the most career points by an American in the coveted international competition. Knight plays for the PWHL's Seattle Torrent; they share Climate Pledge Arena with the NHL's Seattle Kraken.

Medals from the 2026 Women's ice Hockey Tournament have been finalized accordingly:

Bronze - Switzerland

Silver - Canada

Gold - USA

