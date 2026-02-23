Team USA Women Decline White House Invite

The United States Women's Hockey Team has plenty of celebrating to do after capturing another gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics. With their defeat of Team Canada in the final contest, Team USA won their third gold medal at the event since 1998.

One of the expected celebrations was to join the President of the United States, Donald Trump, at his upcoming State of the Union address. The Commander-in-Chief extended the invite to both the Men's and Women's teams, but only one of those teams will be in attendance.

According to a spokesperson from USA Hockey, the women will not be in attendance due to the "timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments."

The spokesperson also provided further elaboration, which included a statement of gratitude for the President extending the invitation. NBC News White House Correspondent Monica Alba shared the statement from USA Hockey.

"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," the spokesperson said. "They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."

Did U.S. Women Spurn President?

Declining the offer comes at a time when American athletes participating in the 2026 Winter Olympics have offered a range of responses to the current political climate. Some athletes expressed complete support for the United States, while others expressed mixed feelings about the current state of affairs.

Shortly after the United States Men's Team captured gold, the team celebrated in their locker room, and FBI Director Kash Patel and President Trump called the team to congratulate them. The expectation is that many of the men's players will attend the State of the Union, provided their travel arrangements hold up.

Contrarily, the women's team will not be in attendance.

Feb 19, 2026; Milan, Italy; Kendall Coyne (26) of the United States and Hilary Knight (21) of the United States celebrate after winning the gold medal in women's ice hockey after defeating Canada during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

What's Next for US Women?

A few years ago, the Olympics would be the conclusion of the women's circuit. Now, that's not the case. Sixteen players on the United States' team currently play in the PWHL and will return to game action in the coming days. The Boston Fleet are at the top of the standings currently with the defending champions, the Minnesota Frost, close on their heels.

So, if you haven't gotten enough of a fix of women's hockey, you're in luck. The PWHL will highlight a majority of the superstar players that led the way in Italy at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

