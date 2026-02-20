Wild Star is Difference for Team USA

Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes didn’t get the opportunity to represent the United States at last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off due to an injury. It was a disappointing blow, as Hughes is one of the best defensemen in the entire world, and his exclusion made it all the more arduous for the Americans to take down the mighty Canadians. In the end, Canada prevailed. Hughes sat at home and watched.

Hughes isn’t watching anymore, however. He’s right in the action. It seems that every time Team USA makes a crucial play, Hughes is somehow involved. That was none more true than on the final play of the Americans’ 2-1 overtime victory against Sweden on Feb. 18. With 6:33 to go in the extra period, Hughes maneuvered his way through the offensive zone, looking for a place to strike. Once he found it, he unfurled a furious shot toward Sweden goalie Jacob Markstrom, who had no chance. The puck flew past him and into the back of the net for the game-winning goal.

QUINN HUGHES! USA WINS! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/WxbCRKxPiO — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026

As Hughes’ teammates swarmed him on the ice, it was clear that something was different about this U.S. team. It wasn’t the coaching staff, or the vibes or even the strategy. It was Quinn Hughes. He’s the difference.

Quinn Hughes is Seizing the Moment

[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Feb 18, 2026; Milan, Italy; Quinn Hughes (43) of the United States celebrates with Matt Boldy (12) of the United States after scoring the winning goal in overtime against Sweden in a men's ice hockey quarterfinal during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marton Monus/Reuters via Imagn Images | Marton Monus/Reuters via Imagn Images

Through 52 games with both the Vancouver Canucks and the Minnesota Wild, Hughes has accumulated 57 points so far during the 2025-26 NHL campaign. Of those 57 points, just five are goals. While Hughes is an expert at facilitating, putting pucks into the net himself just isn’t his style. Yet when the moment became the brightest against the Swedes, Hughes decided to seize it for himself. It was well-deserved, to say the least.

Hughes is the Americans’ leader in time on ice at 23:31 per game. His presence has been almost constant — anytime one glances up at a Team USA game, it’s likely that Hughes is somewhere on the ice making spectacular play after spectacular play. It’s that ongoing impact that sets this U.S. squad apart from the 4 Nations iteration from last year. That one didn’t have Quinn Hughes, and it suffered for it. Sure, the defensemen that made up that roster were formidable in their own right — if they weren’t, they wouldn’t have been included in the first place — but Hughes is a different beast. With him, everything seems possible. With him, beating the Canadians actually feels like a possibility.

Facing the Great White North Isn't a Problem for Quinn Hughes

May 16, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) defends against Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Oh, Canada. How can the U.S. even compete with such a roster? Connor McDavid. Nathan MacKinnon. Macklin Celebrini. Sidney Crosby. The names just leap off the list.

While the Americans did beat Team Canada in the preliminary round of the 4 Nations Face-Off, they couldn’t take down the behemoth when the rubber met the road in the championship game. There were many things to blame for the defeat, but none seemed larger than Hughes’ absence. Could he have changed the course of history? Could he, the superman from Orlando, have delivered the United States a victory over its fiercest rival? We’ll never know for sure, though it’s fair to assume the team would have fared a bit better had he been on the roster. Now that he’s here, though, we don’t have to assume anything.

Match Hughes up with anybody from Team Canada and he’ll give them a run for their money — he’s just that good. McDavid? No problem. Hughes has done it before. What about MacKinnon? You bet. Those two share a division, and Hughes is well aware of what makes MacKinnon tick. Same goes for Celebrini. Despite the wonderkid’s superstardom, Hughes has been around the block a fair bit and has all the answers.

All that said, the U.S. still has one hurdle to clear before it can even think about facing Team Canada. If the Americans, led by Hughes and their other superstars, can get past Slovakia on Feb. 20, a showdown with either Canada or Finland awaits. While it’s widely assumed it’ll be Canada, with its “greatest roster of all time” leading the way, the Americans have to earn that spot first. And make no mistake — Hughes will play a huge role in getting them there. After all, he’s looking every bit like the savior this team has been waiting for.

