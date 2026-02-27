Wild's Quinn Hughes to Make SNL, Jimmy Fallon Appearances

Live from New York, it's Minnesota Wild star Quinn Hughes.

According to Michael Russo of The Athletic, Hughes is to appear on Feb. 28's edition of Saturday Night Live.

Heated Rivalry star Connor Storrie is slated to host with Mumford & Sons appearing as musical guest. Russo and Joe Smith also reported that Hughes will also be appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 2.

This news follows Hughes leading Team USA in production with eight points and scoring the overtime winner to beat Sweden in the quarterfinals at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Hughes' younger brother and fellow gold medalist Jack Hughes is set to to appear alongside Quinn on The Tonight Show and will also attempt to make a stop at SNL if the New Jersey Devils return home with enough time after the Devils' see action at the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 28, with a 5:00 p.m. EST puck drop.

Jack scored the golden goal to lift the Americans to their 2-1 OT win against Canada in the 2026 Winter Olympics Final after previously taking a high-stick and losing teeth against the Canadians in the process.

The Wild are off on Feb. 28, with the Minnesota roster then seeing action of their own against the Blues on March 1. Quinn is expected to return to the Wild for play against St. Louis after his appearance on the NBC show, before then flying back to New York to visit on Fallon's show.

Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin has confirmed the appearances. SNL starts at 11:30 p.m. EST.

It is also uncertain if any other USA Hockey players will also appear on either show. Quinn is joined by fellow U.S. teammates Matt Boldy and Brock Faber on the Wild roster. Jack was the lone member of the Team USA squad from the New Jersey Devils.

Minnesota recently won 5-2 over the Colorado Avalanche in both team's opening game following the Olympic break. Hughes assisted on one of Joel Eriksson Ek’s two goals in the win at Colorado; this extended his assist and point streaks to 11 games, the longest active streaks in the NHL.

Quinn also led the Americans in ice time throughout the Milano Cortina Olympics. The defenseman currently has 467 points across 64 goals and 403 assists in the league.

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Quinn Hughes (43) of the United States and Jack Hughes (86) of the United States celebrate after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The U.S. women's team also won the gold medal after posting five consecutive shutouts leading up to the Americans' final showdown against — once again — Canada. Captain Hilary Knight previously appeared on SNL for a Weekend Update appearance with Leslie Jones after winning gold in 2018. With both the American men and women bringing home the gold from Italy, this Winter Olympics marked the first double gold for USA Hockey in Olympic history.

