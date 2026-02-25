USA Hockey's First Double Gold Medal Deserves More Attention

Across the globe, political chaos and division has erupted surrounding USA Hockey — a political appearance in the locker room from an FBI official and a leaked phone call following the U.S. Olympic Men's Ice Hockey Team winning the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games gold medal has quickly shifted the majority of all narratives surrounding the 2026 Olympic ice hockey tournaments to that of a political nature.

Unfortunately, the on-ice success from both the U.S. men's and women's teams has been lost in the resulting chaos. In fact, USA sports history was made at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The American women brought home their eighth medal — one at every Olympics where women's hockey has been staged — and their third gold medal (1998, 2018, 2026). The American men brought home their first gold medal since 1980. Both the U.S. men's and women's ice hockey teams have won gold at the same Winter Olympics. This has never been accomplished before in American history.

Team USA has since named this accomplishment the "Double Gold."

And yet, nobody seems to be talking about it anymore.

As previously reported by Breakaway On SI, President Donald Trump invited the American players to attend the State of the Union address in the locker room following the victory, which also included FBI director Kash Patel. The team has been heavily criticized this week after players laughed at a joke by President Trump, implying he would only invite the women's team, who also won gold, out of obligation.

As Patel held the phone in connection between the gold-medalists and President Trump, the American leader said, "I must tell you, we're going to have to bring the women's team, you do know that," adding, while laughing, that if he didn't also invite the women's team, "I do believe I probably would be impeached."

And no, we're not tired of winning yet. pic.twitter.com/mrKYmBvGPN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 24, 2026

Twenty of the 25 members of the men's team are now in attendance at the White House, as the State of the Union is slated for Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. EST. The women's team, which has seven collegiate student athletes on the roster, respectfully declined their invitation, citing logistics and scheduling concerns.

"We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women's Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement," the U.S. women's team said in a statement. "Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate. They were honored to be included and are grateful for the acknowledgment."

U.S. Men's, Women's Hockey On-Ice Success Lost Amidst Political Debate

Social media has erupted over the leaked phone call, the women declining the SOTU invitation and the men's acceptance, with all discussions surrounding what specifically both the U.S. men and women accomplished on the ice seemingly going out the window.

Well, that cannot stand — so here is a reminder:

The U.S. women defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime during the final for the gold medal, with Megan Keller potting the OT winner for Olympic glory. The broadcast averaged 5.3 million viewers and peaked at 7.7 million during overtime, shattering the record to become the most-watched women’s hockey game ever.

Defender Caroline Harvey of Team USA was named tournament Most Valuable Player and Best Defender. In addition, Harvey, Laila Edwards and Texas native Hannah Bilka were all also placed on the Media All-Star Team.

Team captain Hilary Knight was selected to lead the 2026 U.S. Olympic Team into the Closing Ceremony as a flag bearer after she earned sole ownership of the U.S. Olympic women’s all-time points (33) and goals (15) record.

On the men's side, the U.S. defeated Canada with the same 2-1 OT score to wear the gold. Jack Hughes of the NHL's New Jersey Devils played the hero for the Americans and scored just 1:41 into overtime. U.S. goaltender Connor Hellebuyck put up a monster performance in the U.S. — saving 41.

Jack's older brother, Quinn Hughes, was named tournament Best Defender following an OT goal of his own over Sweden in the quarterfinals. Quinn was also placed on the tournament's All-Star team, in addition to the previously mentioned netminder of Hellebuyck being named tournament Best Goalkeeper and also being placed on the Media All-Star Team.

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Quinn Hughes (43) of the United States and Jack Hughes (86) of the United States celebrate after defeating Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The American men also shattered a viewership record of their own. An average of 26 million viewers on NBC and Peacock tuned into the men's final, making it the most-watched pre-9 a.m. EST sporting event on record in the United States.

Americans Should Remember USA Hockey On-Ice Accomplishments

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects the five core freedoms from government infringement — religion, speech, press, assembly and petition. What it does not include is the freedom to forget.

Political opinions and views aside, Americans everywhere should remember what both the U.S. men and women accomplished on the ice and the absolute honor it is that two Olympic gold medals for hockey are being brought back to the United States of America for the very first time in history.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!