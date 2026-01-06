Canadiens' Alexandre Texier Lone NHL Player on Team France

France unveiled its roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, and the team will lean heavily on Montreal Canadiens forward Alexandre Texier as its lone representative from the NHL. The 24-year-old center is expected to provide offensive leadership for a French squad lacking big stars.

Texier brings valuable NHL experience to a team that will be fighting for respect against hockey powerhouses featuring rosters loaded with NHL stars. His development in North America and exposure to the highest level of professional hockey make him a crucial piece of France's Olympic hopes.

The Canadiens forward has shown flashes of offensive skill throughout his NHL career, though injuries have limited his ability to establish consistency at the league's highest level. With a roster primarily built from the European League players, the Olympics will provide Texier with an international stage to showcase his talent.

European League Foundation

While Texier is the only current NHL player, the roster does include former NHL players Joakim Auvitu and Stephane Da Costa, who bring their own North American experience to the group. Auvitu played for the New Jersey Devils, while Da Costa had a brief stint with the Ottawa Senators before returning to European hockey.

The majority of France's roster consists of players competing in various European leagues, including Swiss, Swedish, Finnish and French domestic competitions. These players may not have the name recognition of NHL stars, but they bring familiarity with international ice dimensions.

Moreover, IIHF rules could provide advantages in certain matchups. France's goaltending will feature Florian Junca, Henri Keller, and Quentin Neckar. The defensive corps includes eight players led by veterans like Auvitu and Pierre-Edouard Grinon.

The forward group features 14 players, with Texier expected to center one of the top lines alongside offensive contributors like Valentin Bozon and Damien Douay. Texier, meanwhile, will be expected to carry his team and prove that he can be a dominant force rather than a complementary piece.

Realistic Expectations

France isn't expected to compete for medals at the Olympics, but that doesn't mean the tournament lacks significance for the program. Competing against the world's best teams provides invaluable experience for French hockey development and helps grow the sport domestically.

The challenge for France will be staying competitive in games against nations like Canada, the USA, Sweden, and Finland that feature rosters stacked with elite NHL talent. Texier will need to play at an elevated level, and the team will need strong goaltending and disciplined defensive play to avoid lopsided defeats.

For Texier specifically, the Olympics represent a chance to be the focal point of an offense rather than a depth piece. That responsibility could either showcase his abilities or expose limitations that have prevented him from becoming a consistent NHL contributor. Either way, he'll be carrying French hockey's hopes in Milano Cortina.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets continue to have their players featured across the national sides, with goaltender Elvis Merzlikins starring on Team Latvia. Fans are already excited to see how Texier leads his team against his teammates. In five weeks, the people will get to see how he fares in this outing.

