Which NHL Squads Lead Team USA, Canada Rosters?

The United States and Canada might be allies geopolitically, but when it comes to hockey, all that camaraderie goes out the window. Just one glance at the two matchups at the 2025 Four Nations Faceoff paints the picture of just how fierce the rivalry is.

For a couple of weeks in February, the two countries will be battling it out — alongside 10 other top hockey nations — for a shot at Olympic gold at the 2026 Winter Games. Additionally, with the NHL back in the Olympics for the first time in 12 years, the stakes — and the intensity — will be higher than ever.

So which NHL franchises will send the most firepower to Team USA and Team Canada? Let’s break it down.

The Wild Lead the Way on Team USA

Dec 21, 2025; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) clears the puck in the first period against the Colorado Avalanche at Grand Casino Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Seventeen different teams are represented on Team USA, with the Minnesota Wild claiming the most players with three (Matt Boldy, Quinn Hughes, Brock Faber). Bill Guerin, the general manager for Team USA, also heads the front office for the Wild.

Six teams — the Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, Ottawa Senators, Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets — are sending two players to Milan. The remaining nine squads — the Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Utah Mammoth — each have only one representative heading off to Italy.

Every division provided at least one player to Team USA’s Olympic effort, with the Central Division contributing the most with 10 roster members.

Team Canada’s Talent is More Concentrated

Dec 5, 2024; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon (29) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) look on against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

For Team Canada, the wealth of talent isn’t as spread out as the United States’, as only 15 NHL teams can say they have a Canadian Olympic star.

Three different NHL teams are supplying three players to Team Canada. Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar, two of the top talents at their respective positions, as well as Devon Toews, will represent the Avalanche. Meanwhile, Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli are all joining the Lightning and Team Canada head coach Jon Cooper in the country’s efforts to win its 15th Olympic gold medal. Then there’s the Golden Knights, who will send Mitch Marner, Mark Stone and Shea Theodore to Milan.

Of the remaining 12 teams, just four — the Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, St. Louis Blues and Washington Capitals — have two representatives. The remaining eight — the Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Winnipeg Jets — each have only one.

But it’s in that final group of teams that some of the most potent pieces of Canada’s roster burst forth. Connor McDavid has long been considered the top player in the league, and while he’s the only player the Oilers can say went on to play for Team Canada, he’s certainly the crown jewel of the roster. Then there’s Sidney Crosby. He’s the captain of the group; without his leadership of both Team Canada and the Penguins, there’s no telling where either of those squads would be.

Which Teams Aren’t Part of the Club?

Dec 12, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (98) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Only the Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks won’t have players on either Team Canada or Team USA. Perhaps the most surprising team on that list is Chicago, which didn’t have forward Connor Bedard selected — to the chagrin of many hockey fans.

The Canucks could have been part of the club had they not traded Quinn Hughes to the Wild in early December. With him not in the picture, there weren’t any viable options from Vancouver to make either roster.

