Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins Set to Lead Team Latvia

Latvia unveiled its Olympic hockey roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, and the team will be anchored by Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins. The veteran netminder headlines a roster that includes multiple NHL players and experienced European league contributors.

Merzlikins brings legitimate NHL starting experience to the Latvian crease and gives the team a chance to compete with anyone when he's playing at his best. His ability to steal games will be crucial for a Latvia team that won't match the depth of hockey powerhouses like Canada, the USA, Sweden and Finland.

The goaltending depth continues with Arturs Silovs and Kristers Gudlevskis, giving Latvia three capable netminders. Silovs has NHL experience with the Vancouver Canucks, while Gudlevskis has been a national team stalwart for years and provides veteran leadership between the pipes.

NHL Experience Throughout

Latvia's forward group features notable NHL names, including Tampa Bay Lightning’s Zemgus Girgensons, Canucks’ Teodors Blugers, and Rudolfs Balcers. Girgensons brings leadership and two-way play honed through years with the Buffalo Sabres.

Meanwhile, Blueger brings with him the responsible center ice play and penalty-killing ability developed during his time with Pittsburgh and Seattle. Balcers adds offensive skill and scoring touch from his NHL experience with the Senators. But that’s not all.

Latvia’s forward line also includes names like Rodrigo Abols, who has been making his mark with the Flyers. Their roster also includes some up-and-coming talent, such as Dans Locmelis from the Providence Bruins and Eriks Mateiko from the Hershey Bears.

Eduards Tralmaks and Sandis Vilmanis are other prominent names from the AHL who will represent Team Latvia at Milan. The unique mix of talent from the NHL, AHL and Europe presents the national team with competitive depth across its lineup.

Defensive Corps

On defense, Latvia features eight blueliners led by Uvis Janis Balinskis, who has NHL experience. The defensive group includes Oskars Cibulskis, Ralfs Freibergs, Janis Jaks, Roberts Mamcics, Kristians Rubins, Alberts Smits and Kristaps Zile. This unit will need to be disciplined and structured to give Merzlikins and the other goaltenders a chance to keep games close.

Olympic Hopes

Latvia isn't expected to medal at the Olympics, but the combination of Merzlikins' goaltending and the team's collection of NHL-caliber forwards gives them a chance to pull off upsets. In short tournament formats with single-elimination games, strong goaltending can be the great equalizer.

The key for Latvia will be staying organized defensively, capitalizing on limited offensive opportunities, and hoping Merzlikins can provide the kind of goaltending performance that makes anything possible. With NHL players returning to the Olympics, Latvia has assembled its strongest possible roster and will look to represent their country with pride in Milano Cortina.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!