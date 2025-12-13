Former Canadiens Winger Passes Away at 85

The NHL announced some heartbreaking news regarding one of the league's former stars Bobby Rousseau. On Dec. 13, the four-time Stanley Cup winner passed away at age 85. According to reports, Rousseau had endured a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, ultimately leading to his passing at Trois-Rivieres in Quebec. Dave Stubbs of NHL.com states that his family was present with him.

Rousseau leaves behind a remarkable legacy in the NHL, stamping his name into history time and time again. He spent most of his professional hockey career playing with the Montreal Canadiens, but later had a brief stint with the Minnesota North Stars, followed by four seasons with the New York Rangers before retiring in 1975.

Rousseau was widely known for his quick play and ability to navigate the ice with ease. His career began in the 1960-61 season with the Canadiens, and it didn't take long for him to start making an impressive name for himself. While he appeared in only 15 games during his first year, his potential was made clear early on, as he was presented with the prestigious Calder Trophy in 1961-62 to recognize his accomplishments as a rookie during his first full season.

The NHL mourns the passing of Bobby Rousseau, a four-time Stanley Cup winner with the Canadiens, and extends its sincere condolences to his wife, Huguette, and the entire Rousseau family.



Over the years, the right-winger received a plethora of awards and acknowledgements, all of which directly reflect his performance on and off the ice.

Rousseau's NHL Legacy

Throughout his career, Rousseau posted 245 goals and 458 assists for 703 points through his 942 games. His production on the ice was consistent, but his best overall performance came in the 1968-69 season with Montreal when he logged 30 goals and 40 assists, amassing 70 points.

While with the Canadiens, he helped his team clinch four Stanley Cups in the 1960s. His playmaking abilities made him a reliable player for his teammates to depend on. Before being shipped to the North Stars, Rousseau had registered 200 goals and 322 assists for 522 points with Montreal.

Dec 12, 2024; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; View of a Montreal Canadiens logo on a jersey

His time with Minnesota was short-lived, spending only one season with the franchise. He contributed four goals and 20 assists for 24 points through 63 games. Although he ended up finishing his career with the Rangers, the Canadian-born star undoubtedly felt a tight connection to the Canadiens.

Rousseau's legacy will continue to live on in the NHL community after he permanently cemented himself as a major piece of hockey history. Tributes have been flooding in from afar, remembering the gifted skater.

