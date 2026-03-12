Canadiens’ Jacob Fowler Continues to Impress Despite Limited Action

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler hasn’t been able to find consistent NHL playing time so far during the 2025-26 campaign. Much of that is due to the depth the Canadiens have in net, with starter Jakub Dobes and backup Sam Montembeault manning the crease for the majority of the season. But in the limited time that Fowler has graced the NHL ice, it’s hard to ignore his performance.

His spectacular efforts, despite his sparse playing time, were especially evident in the Canadiens’ 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on March 11. The second night of a back-to-back, Montreal was going to need to grind it out against a Senators squad that was well rested. In search of a spark, the team turned to Fowler, calling him up from the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket to make the start. It was a decision that the Canadiens would not regret.

Fowler saved 32 of 34 shots sent his way, including several key stops late in the third period. With the Senators’ goalie pulled, Ottawa mounted a fierce attack that never seemed to stop. No fear, Fowler was there! He moved effortlessly, making it appear as if he was an NHL veteran who wasn’t appearing in just his 11th career game at hockey’s highest level. It was a sight to behold, one Canadiens fans hope they continue to see throughout the rest of the season and beyond.

Fowler Making the Most of Limited Opportunities

Fowler made his NHL debut on Dec. 11 — he saved 34 of 36 shots against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 4-2 victory, showing the hockey world that he has what it takes to compete with the best of the best — and has made 11 starts for the Canadiens since, posting a 2.56 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. His win over the Senators was his first NHL action since Jan. 15, a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres.

In the meantime, Fowler had been refining his craft down with the Rocket but had suffered an upper-body injury that had limited his playing time. He had just returned to action on March 6, a 4-2 win over the Rochester Americans.

Fowler’s future with the Canadiens this season is uncertain. Will the team decide to run with the hot hand, or will it turn back to the inconsistent Montembeault for the backup duties? While it might be uncomfortable to hand over the reins to a 21-year-old former third-round pick who’s only been able to appear in a handful of NHL games, Fowler’s performance should speak for itself. He appears to be a star in the making in Montreal, one that can help the team in its quest to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs and ultimately win a championship.

