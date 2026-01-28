Canadiens Fire Goalie Coach, Name Marco Marciano Interim

The Montreal Canadiens made a coaching change this week as President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton announced the team relieved goalie coach Eric Raymond of his duties, per a press release from the team. Marco Marciano will serve as interim goalie coach through the remainder of the season.

The move comes amid a season-long goaltending struggle that has seen the Canadiens post the fourth-worst team save percentage in the NHL at .878. Raymond, who was hired on July 30, 2021 under then-general manager Marc Bergevin, had been under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks.

Both Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes have failed to match their previous performance levels, prompting management to make a change behind the bench.

Montembeault's Dramatic Decline

Montembeault has struggled significantly compared to his strong 2024-25 campaign. He currently holds a 9-8-2 record with an .869 save percentage and a 3.46 goals-against average in 22 appearances this season. The struggles prompted a conditioning stint with Laval in December.

Jan 17, 2026; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goalie Samuel Montembeault (35) looks up the ice during a break in the first period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-IMAGN Images | Marc DesRosiers-Imagn Images

However, his numbers have not improved since returning to the NHL roster. Dobes, who was exceptional following his call-up last season, has been inconsistent with a .890 save percentage and 2.96 goals-against average across 23 games.

Marciano's Extensive Background

Marciano joined the Canadiens organization in 2013 as video coach for the Hamilton Bulldogs, the team's AHL affiliate at the time. He was appointed goalie coach for the Saint John IceCaps in 2015 before joining the Laval Rocket as goalie and video coach for their inaugural season in 2017.

The new interim coach brings nearly 20 years of goaltending coaching experience across multiple levels. Before reaching the professional ranks, Marciano worked with several QMJHL teams, including the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, Drummondville Voltigeurs, Montreal Junior and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Despite posting a 16-5-3 record, his lack of consistency became a growing concern. Meanwhile, Marciano's resume also includes international experience, having helped Canada's National Women's Team capture gold at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics.

Canadiens' Defensive Struggles

That championship pedigree could prove valuable as the Canadiens look to stabilize their goaltending situation down the stretch. The Canadiens currently sit at 28-17-7 with 63 points, holding third place in the Atlantic Division.

However, their defensive zone struggles have been evident, with 171 goals allowed, ranking 24th in the NHL. The team will need improved goaltending performance to maintain its playoff position as they face Buffalo laster this week.

Marciano's first challenge will be finding consistency from either Montembeault or Dobes as the Canadiens push toward their second consecutive postseason appearance.

