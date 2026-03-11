Canadiens Recall Top Goalie Prospect

The Montreal Canadiens added some reinforcements as they try to cement their place in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Canadiens are in third place in the Atlantic Division, six points back of the Buffalo Sabres for first place. Simultaneously, they are batting away the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators in a jam-packed race to the postseason.

The one flaw in the Canadiens' lineup, one they didn't address at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, was goaltending. Part of the reason was the sky high asking price from teams with goalies to spare, but the bigger reason was because of their top young netminder Jacob Fowler. The team recalled the top prospect to give him his second chance in the NHL this season.

Why Now for Canadiens and Fowler?

The Canadiens need better goaltending. Looking around the division, the best-performing goalies are leading their teams to the postseason. The Lightning have Andrei Vasilevskiy. The Sabres have Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Bruins are backstopped by Jeremy Swayman and his bounce-back campaign. The Red Wings have received outstanding goaltending from veteran John Gibson.

The Canadiens can't say the same thing for Sam Montembault and Jakub Dobes. Montembault has regressed after a career-best campaign in 2025. He went from 31 victories and a 2.82 goals-against average (GAA) in 2025 to 10 wins and a 3.43 GAA this year.

Dobes has fared better when it comes to his record, but the statistics aren't the strongest behind him. He's 21-6-4 on the year, but his save percentage is an unimpressive .892. He's given the team some timely saves, but he hasn't fully usurped the starting role with less than 20 games left in the regular season.

Jan 15, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Montréal Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler (32) looks to make a save during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Can Fowler Steal the Crease?

In comes Fowler, the 2023 third-round pick and 21-year-old goalie. He's spent the year split between the NHL and AHL level. With the Canadiens, he's posted a 4-4-2 record with a 2.62 GAA and .902 save percentage. At the AHL level, he's 19-7-1 with a 2.23 GAA and .916 save percentage with three shutouts.

With the Canadiens expected to make the postseason, they are one of the few playoff-bound teams with such mystery at the goaltending position. They need someone to step up and steal the starter's crease, and Fowler is the man poised to do it.

He may be young, but he has all of the skillset and potential of a franchise goalie. The timing is earlier than expected, but Fowler could steal the starting job as the regular season concludes.

