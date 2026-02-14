Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky Turning Olympic Opportunity Into Reality

Slovakia is upsetting the power dynamics at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. It was expected that the Slovaks, who are in a group with Finland and Sweden, would finish third in the group and probably bow out in the first round of the knockout stage. That’s just the way it was always going to go, as Finland and Sweden are just plain better than Slovakia. It’s tough, but it’s the truth. Supposedly, of course.

The second Slovakia stepped on the ice in its opening game against Finland on Feb. 11, it was evident that anything anybody thought about the way Group B was going to play out was plain wrong. The Finns were probably the most shocked of anyone as the Slovaks methodically took down the Nordic superpower 4-1. It was a statement victory, one that reverberated throughout the competition. They then followed it up with an impressive 3-2 win over host nation Italy.

Key in the triumphs over both Finland and Italy was Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky. His two goals and two assists, including the first score of the tournament versus Finland, set the stage for where Slovakia is right now: in contention for a gold medal. That might sound ludicrous, but it’s absolutely not. In hockey, a game that’s filled with randomness and absurdity, all it takes is a couple of things to go your way to climb to the mountaintop. Right now, Slafkovsky and Slovakia are experiencing just that. Their Olympic dreams are becoming reality right before their very eyes.

Slafkovsky and Slovakia’s Path to Greatness is Clear

Feb 11, 2026; Milan, Italy; Juraj Slafkovsky of Slovakia celebrates scoring their first goal with Michal Ivan of Slovakia against Finland in men's ice hockey group B play during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

Through 57 games with the Canadiens this season, Slafkovsky has scored 21 goals and tallied 24 assists. At just 21, he has already become one of the most formidable forwards in the entire Eastern Conference.

Still, Slafkovsky has been living in relative anonymity so far during the 2025-26 campaign. He is overshadowed, unjustifiably so, by the greatness of young up-and-comers like San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini and Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard. While not a Hart Trophy candidate like Celebrini, Slafkovsky is still having a fantastic year, and that deserves praise. Luckily for him, the Olympics are a wonderful place to make one’s name known — and that’s exactly what he’s doing so far.

The path to Slovakian immortality is simple, yet also so complicated and filled with land mines that it’s hard to envision the team navigating safely to the promised land. All it has to do to win Group B is either win — in regulation or overtime — or lose in overtime to Sweden. Do that, and it will secure a bye into the quarterfinals of the knockout stage.

From there, everything is a crapshoot of sorts. Slafkovsky and his teammates just have to take this tournament one game at a time. If they believe in their abilities, play well and hope for some lucky bounces, then they will find themselves with a medal around their necks when everything is said and done. For Slafkovsky, that would be a dream come true. Luckily for him, it might become real.

