Canadiens Star Helps Slovakia Stun Finland

The very first game of the 2026 Winter Olympics' Men's Hockey tournament had everything, but it was a top Montreal Canadiens forward playing hero for Slovakia in a stunning victory over Finland.

Finland and Slovakia kicked off the international competition in tremendous fashion. The Finns entered the contest as the overwhelming favorite, but with just seven active NHL players, Slovakia rose to the occasion and secured a 4-1 victory.

Canadiens star Juraj Slafkovsky was sensational in the opening game. Continuing his streak of top-tier international production, the young winger powered his home nation to an impressive and shocking win. He finished the contest with two goals and an assist for three points.

Finland's Struggles Continue from 4 Nations

It's been a tough year internationally for Finland, and another loss is added to that after their latest contest. At the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, they finished fourth out of the four-team field. At the 2025 IIHF World Championships, they were eliminated during the quarterfinal stage. Now, they are 0-1-0 in group play, putting them behind the eight ball immediately.

Finland has their sights set on a medal, especially as the defending gold medal-winning country in this event. But after an early loss, they have to buckle down and collect wins. Otherwise, they risk missing the knockout stage and severly underperforming at this year's event.

Blues Top Prospect Comes in Clutch

The St. Louis Blues are very high on 20-year-old center Dalibor Dvorsky. Playing his first full season in the NHL, he's recorded nine goals and 15 points in 47 games. But with Slovakia, he is playing a top-six role.

It was his efforts that led to the game-winning tally over Finland. With things knotted at 1-1 in the third period, Dvorsky won an offensive zone face-off clean against Carolina Hurricanes star Sebastian Aho. The two then jostled for positioning near the net, with Dvorsky's physicality winning out and planting Aho on the ice.

Now free from his defender, Dvorsky was able to jump on a loose puck and roof a shot past Finland goalie and Nashville Predators starter Juuse Saros.

It was a huge play from the young center and former 10th overall pick of the Blues. His strength, patience and awareness all came together in harmony to help put Slovakia ahead.

Stud for Slovakia

A hot goaltender can change everything in a tournament like this. Slovakia received a huge effort from starter Samuel Hlavaj. The Minnesota Wild goalie was rock-solid while facing a ton of shots. He allowed a single goal on 40 shots on goal.

Finland could not solve Hlavaj. The 6'4", 24-year-old puck-stopped was long and loose in net, moving rapidly but tenaciously from post-to-post. The only goal that got behind him was due to incredible passing from Finland that pulled Hlavaj out of position. Other than that, it was dominance from Hlavaj and Slovakia.

What's Next for Both Teams?

Finland's preliminary schedule gets even more difficult. They will face off against Sweden, another favorite to medal, in their next group game. Meanwhile, Slovakia will take on the host nation of Italy.

