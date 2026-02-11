Canadiens Forward Living Childhood Dream at Second Olympics

Montreal Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky made the hockey world take notice four years ago in Beijing. At just 17 years old with braces still on his teeth, the Slovakian forward carried his country to an Olympic bronze medal while earning tournament MVP honors after scoring seven goals in seven games.

Milan will be different. Unlike the 2022 Games that featured no NHL players, this tournament brings the world's best together on one stage. The level of competition jumps significantly, but so does the opportunity for Slafkovsky to prove himself against elite talent on both sides of the puck.

"It's a different tournament with all the best players in the world being here," Slafkovsky said after practice at Santagiulia Arena, per NHL.com. "I just want to give my best performance. I'll look to help my team and to be the best version of myself. Hopefully, I can help the team win a few games."

The Canadiens forward spoke to a dozen journalists from his home country before stepping aside to chat with the Montreal media members he sees regularly in the NHL locker room. The attention on Slovakia's biggest star is significant, but Slafkovsky handles it with characteristic humor.

Embracing the Spotlight

When asked about pressure from his homeland, Slafkovsky shrugged it off with a laugh.

"It's a good thing Slovakia's such a small country," he said. "I don't have the attention of a huge country like Canada. But I like that. I've dreamed about this when I was a kid. I want to have fun."

The 2022 first overall pick has developed into a legitimate top-six forward in Montreal, giving Slovakia a foundational piece to build around alongside New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec, the second overall pick from that same draft class. Veterans Martin Fehervary and Erik Cernak provide experience on the blue line.

Jan 4, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Montreal Canadiens left wing Juraj Slafkovsky (20) looks on during the game between the Stars and the Canadiens at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ready for the Challenge

Slafkovsky understands that being Slovakia's primary offensive weapon means facing the opposition's best players every shift. He welcomes that challenge rather than shying away from it.

"I hope the other teams don't focus on me too much," he said. "But I feel like if I want to be the guy who makes the difference on the ice, I'm going to need to go up against the other teams' best forward lines and best defensemen. I'm going to be looking to make things difficult for them and score some goals."

Slovakia opens tournament play Wednesday against Finland at 10:40 AM Eastern before facing Italy on February 13 and Sweden on February 14. The group features three nations with legitimate medal aspirations, making every game crucial for advancement.

Four years ago, Slafkovsky announced himself to the hockey world on the Olympic stage. Now he returns as a proven NHL talent ready to show that his breakout performance in Beijing was just the beginning of what promises to be a special international career.

