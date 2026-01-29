Olympic Hockey TV Schedule for 2026 Milan Cortina Games
The Winter Olympics are nearly here, with Milan and Cortino d’Ampezzo set to play host to the 2026 Games with events beginning on Feb. 5 and the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6. Over 3,500 athletes from 93 different countries will compete for medals across 16 different disciplines, but one of the sports that will hold the attention of two icy North American powers—the United States and Canada—as well as the rest of the world is Olympic ice hockey.
Political tensions between the Americans and Canadians figure to make any contests involving the two gold medal favorites must-see TV. But the American and Canadian men and women will face stiff competition from Sweden, Finland and the Czech Republic, among others, in the quest for gold.
Given that the Games are taking place overseas in Italy, TV viewers around the country will have to navigate time differences for the broadcasts of Olympic ice hockey.
So without further ado, let’s dive into the details about the Olympic ice hockey tournament at large, as well as the tourney’s schedule, TV times, and tips for streaming games.
Tournament Dates and Format Overview
Women’s Ice Hockey Format
The women’s tournament, unlike the men’s, will begin on Feb. 5 before the Games’s Opening Ceremony on Feb. 6, and conclude on Feb. 19. The 10 participating teams are divided into the following two groups of five teams each:
Group A: United States, Canada, Czechia (the Czech Republic), Finland, Switzerland
Group B: Sweden, Japan, Germany, Italy, France
Each team plays every other team in its group once in the preliminary round to determine seeding for the ensuing knockout rounds. All five teams from Group A will reach the quarterfinal, while only the top-three ranked teams from Group B will be quarterfinal-bound. From there, the tourney follows a single-elimination format, with the four winners of the quarterfinal round advancing to the semifinals, and the two winners from there advancing to the gold medal game.
Men’s Ice Hockey Format
The men’s ice hockey tournament begins on Feb. 11, five days after the Opening Ceremony. The 12 participating teams are divided into the following three groups of four teams each:
Group A: Canada, Czechia (the Czech Republic), Switzerland, France
Group B: Sweden, Finland, Slovakia, Italy
Group C: United States, Germany, Latvia, Denmark
Just like in the women’s tourney, each men’s team will play every other team in its group once in preliminary play to determine seeding.
The teams are then ranked 1st through 12th based on their performance in the preliminary round. The top four teams—three group winners and the highest-ranked remaining team—advance directly to the quarterfinal, while the remaining eight teams will match up against one another in a single-elimination style to determine who advances to the quarterfinal. Just like in the women’s tourney, play then follows a single-elimination style from the quarterfinals to the semifinals until the winner of the gold medal is determined.
How to Watch Olympic Ice Hockey
NBC has been the broadcast partner of the Winter Games since 2002, and in March of 2025 signed a media rights deal to continue to broadcast the Winter Games through the 2034 Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah. Joining NBC in Olympic ice hockey coverage is the USA Network, which will broadcast the American men’s and women’s opening group play games as well as a majority of the contests leading up to the medal rounds, and CNBC.
Peacock will be the streaming home for the Milan Cortina Games in the U.S. The streaming service will be home to every sport and event live, complete with several new interactive features.
Full Game Schedule and TV Times
Here's what the TV schedule looks like on the men's and women's sides. Some matchups have yet to be determined, and are listed as TBD. All times are EST.
Complete Women's Olympic Ice Hockey TV Schedule
Game
Date
Time
Channel
USA vs. Czechia
Feb. 5
10:40 a.m. ET
USA Network
Finland vs. Canada
Feb. 5
3:45 p.m. ET
USA Network
USA vs. Finland
Feb. 7
10:40 a.m. ET
USA Network
Switzerland vs. Canada
Feb. 7
3:10 p.m. ET
USA Network
Sweden vs. Italy
Feb. 7
9:00 p.m. ET
USA Network
Czechia vs. Finland
Feb. 8
5:00 p.m. ET
USA Network
France vs. Sweden
Feb. 8
8:30 p.m. ET
USA Network
Germany vs. France
Feb. 9
12:00 p.m. ET
USA Network
Switzerland vs. USA
Feb. 9
2:40 p.m. ET
USA Network
Canada vs. Czechia
Feb. 9
5:00 p.m. ET
USA Network
Canada vs. USA
Feb. 10
2:10 p.m. ET
USA Network
Women's Quarterfinal
Feb. 13
3:10 p.m. ET
USA Network
Women's Quarterfinal
Feb. 13
8:00 p.m. ET
USA Network
Women's Quarterfinal
Feb. 14
10:40 a.m. ET
CNBC
Women's Quarterfinal
Feb. 14
3:10 p.m. ET
CNBC
Women's Semifinal
Feb. 16
10:40 a.m. ET
NBC
Women's Semifinal
Feb. 16
4:15 p.m. ET
USA Network
Women's Bronze Final
Feb. 19
12:00 p.m. ET
USA Network
Women's Gold Final
Feb. 19
1:10 p.m. ET
USA Network
Complete Men's Olympic Ice Hockey TV Schedule
Game
Date
Time
Channel
Slovakia vs. Finland
Feb. 11
10:40 a.m. ET
USA Network
Sweden vs. Italy
Feb. 11
3:25 p.m. ET
USA Network
Czechia vs. Canada
Feb. 12
10:30 a.m. ET
USA Network
Latvia vs. USA
Feb. 12
3:00 p.m. ET
USA Network
Germany vs. Denmark
Feb. 12
8:00 p.m. ET
USA Network
Finland vs. Sweden
Feb. 13
7:30 a.m. ET
USA Network
Canada vs. Switzerland
Feb. 14
12:30 a.m. ET
USA Network
Germany vs. Latvia
Feb. 14
6:00 a.m. ET
USA Network
Finland vs. Italy
Feb. 14
10:40 a.m. ET
USA Network
USA vs. Denmark
Feb. 14
3:10 p.m. ET
USA Network
Sweden vs. Slovakia
Feb. 14
8:00 p.m. ET
USA Network
Switzerland vs. Czechia
Feb. 15
6:00 a.m. ET
CNBC
Canada vs. France
Feb. 15
10:40 a.m. ET
USA Network
Denmark vs. Latvia
Feb. 15
1:00 p.m. ET
USA Network
USA vs. Germany
Feb. 15
3:10 p.m. ET
USA Network
Men's Qualification Playoff
Feb. 17
12:15 p.m. ET
USA Network
Men's Qualification Playoff
Feb. 17
3:10 p.m. ET
USA Network
Men's Qualification Playoff
Feb. 17
8:00 p.m. ET
USA Network
Men's Quarterfinal
Feb. 18
10:40 a.m. ET
USA Network
Men's Quarterfinal
Feb. 18
1:00 p.m. ET
USA Network
Men's Quarterfinal
Feb. 18
3:10 p.m. ET
Peacock
Men's Quarterfinal
Feb. 18
6:00 p.m. ET
USA Network
Men's Semifinal
Feb. 20
11:50 a.m. ET
USA Network
Men's Semifinal
Feb. 20
3:10 p.m. ET
Peacock
Men's Bronze Final
Feb. 21
2:40 p.m. ET
USA Network
Men's Gold Final
Feb. 22
8:10 a.m. ET
NBC
Highlights, Delays and Replays
Given the time difference between Italy and the United States, there will be live broadcasts of nearly every game and then tape-delayed broadcasts of select games, mostly American and Canadian games, as well as some important quarterfinal and semifinal games on the men’s and women’s sides. All medal round games will have a live broadcast and tape-delayed broadcast.
But fear not if you miss a tape-delayed broadcast or there isn’t one for a game you would have liked to watch but were unable to! Peacock will also feature the ability to fully replay all events, including Olympic hockey, on-demand. And the streaming service will also be returning the ‘Browse By Sport’ feature, which will include an expanded search function tool that allows users to search for specific countries and even star athletes, a helpful addition given that NHL stars will be returning to the Olympics for the first time since 2014.
These tools will also be helpful to those in different time zones across the country as they navigate the time difference between the United States and Italy.
