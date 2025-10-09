Canadiens Rookie Center Can Replace Joel Armia
It was an offseason that saw the Montreal Canadiens move on from some key defensive forwards, namely Joel Armia, who signed with the Los Angeles Kings and Christian Dvorak with the Philadelphia Flyers. These two departures will add pressure on the Canadiens' current group to tighten up, and could mark the emergence of a young player.
A good example, and potential benefactor of some extra minutes on the penalty kill, is rookie center Oliver Kapanen. Kapanen is a hopeful to eventually develop into a second-line center option who can pick apart offensive plays, transition the puck through the neutral zone and use his sneaky release to stun goaltenders.
Kapanen displayed everything that the Canadiens felt they could eventually get out of him when drafting him in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft. Though he isn't a selection of general manager Kent Hughes, he is a guy that will fit in quite well, if his instincts, acceleration and ability to drive the net continue to be a constant, much like they were on his first-period game-tying tally.
Like Armia does, Kapanen benefits from anticipating play, which allows him to steal pucks and force turnovers. This is going to allow him to secure a regular role in the lineup, and based on the fact that he cracked the team out of training camp, Canadiens management has belief in his ability not only to create offense, but to make the smart and simple play.
Kapanen played 18 games last year for the Canadiens before being loaned to Timrå IK in the SHL, where he scored 35 points in 36 games. The move allowed Kapanen to play bigger minutes in a professional setting, while brushing up on his two-way game, getting faster and adding some strength to allow him to handle the rigours of the NHL schedule.
Upon returning to the lineup against the Washington Capitals in the playoffs, Kapanen looked more confident, though the physical style was something that he still needed to work on. But down in Laval, with the Rocket, Kapanen showed that he is somebody to keep an eye on. After scoring six points in 11 games, he built tremendous confidence ahead of the offseason.
Armia brought more of a physical edge to the lineup, and his puck protection abilities aren't going to be easily replicated, but Kapanen could be the type of shutdown player who doesn't force plays but makes great reads and allows his team to feel confident when he is on the ice. Perhaps the Swede can develop a knack for the physical aspects of the defensive side of the game, just like the Canadiens' former big Finnish forward.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!