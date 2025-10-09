Capitals Star Could Surprise as Richard Trophy Dark Horse
While it's the most difficult thing to do, predicting what the season will look like is a fun way to get the ideas pumping and get conversations flowing. The 2025-26 season will be full of its interesting storylines, perhaps the most intriguing is who will lead the league in goals.
The Maurice Richard Trophy is what awaits, of course. The annual award is presented to the player finishing the regular season as the League's goal-scoring leader.
Could it be Leon Draisaitl, who scored 52 last year and won it? He has also scored 50 or more goals in four of his last seven seasons. And with his best bud and captain, Connor McDavid, sticking around Edmonton, they could be a fair bet to terrorize the league and each produce a 100-plus point season, which seems indicative of a 50-plus goal season for Leon.
Auston Matthews has also won the award three times over the last five seasons, including with a massive outburst for 69 goals in 2023-24, besting his previous single season Leafs goals record of 60. Matthews patented curl-and-drag wrist shot has devastated goaltenders, revolutionizing a new way to fire the puck, that many newcomers are trying to mirror.
David Pastrnak is also always a safe bet to put the puck in the net with the best of them, and while he hasn't scored at the crazy 61-goal pace he had in 2022-23, his back-to-back 40-plus goal seasons show that he can get back there without question.
Those seem like the three obvious choices, unless Brayden Point, who scored 42 last season, or perhaps even Nathan MacKinnon. who scored 52 in 2023-24, could have a stellar season, which could change the fortunes of the race. But having a player that hasn't been in the conversation for a while and could get back to it sounds like an intriguing scenario.
Why Not Ovechkin?
Alexander Ovechkin established himself as the best goal scorer the league has ever seen last year, scoring his 895th goal against the New York Islanders, causing the bench to erupt and an emotional Ovechkin to slide on his chest across the ice.
“This is something crazy,” Ovechkin told NHL.com. “I'm probably going to need a couple more days or maybe a couple weeks to realize what does it mean to be No. 1. But I can say I'm very proud. I'm really proud for myself. I'm really proud for my family, for all my teammates that help me to reach that milestone and for all my coaches."
The 40-year-old hasn't scored 50 goals since the 2021-22 season; however, last year he scored 44, and that was after missing six weeks of action with a broken leg. To say it would be a surprise for Ovechkin to get back in the conversation would be an understatement.
But, then again, Ovechkin could be playing in his final year, and the one way to cement his legendary career is with his 10th trophy. No player in league history has won it more than Ovechkin, with Matthews in second with three.
Ovechkin will win the award with a 60-season and go out with the all-time record, and more Richard Trophies than anybody else could ever try to match.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!