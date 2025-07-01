Flyers Sign Center to One-Year Deal
The Philadelphia Flyers have kicked off the NHL’s free agent frenzy with a short-term deal for a veteran center. According to multiple reports, the Flyers have signed 29-year-old Christian Dvorak to a one-year deal worth $5.4 million.
Dvorak is joining the Flyers after four years and 232 games with the Montreal Canadiens. Originally a member of the Arizona Coyotes, Dvorak has played in 534 games in his career with 105 goals and 144 assists for 249 total points.
The Flyers need help on the offensive side of the puck and Dvorak should be a huge piece to their dept, especially at center. Dvorak joins Trevor Zegras as a pair of key addition to the Flyers lineup as they look to revamp as a playoff contender.
It’s just a one-year deal for Dvorak, but that is more than enough time, and money, to prove his worth as a go-to center in the NHL.
In a full 82 games last season, Dvorak scored 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 total points.
The Flyers might not be done building via free agency, but they now have a forward corps that features Dvorak, Zegras, Mavei Michkov, Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny.
