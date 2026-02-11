Canadiens' Most Popular Frenchman Shifts Focus to Olympic Duty

Name a more popular French national with Montreal Canadiens fans right now than Alexandre Texier. Since arriving with the Canadiens on November 23, the 26-year-old has taken both the city and its hockey fans by storm. A big part of that has been his 17 points across 30 games for the Habs, which included a splendid hat trick.

Since then he has signed a two-year contract extension and captured the hearts of Habs fans who have showered him with love on multiple occasions at the Bell Centre. Now he shifts his focus to familiar European territory for two weeks as he prepares to lead France in Italy.

He will carry a different kind of responsibility with the national team. Texier is the only active NHL player on the French roster, making him the first player to represent an NHL team on Team France at the Olympics. The only other times France arrived with NHL players came in 1998 and 2002.

No Need to Be a Hero

Despite the weight of being France's lone NHL representative, Texier approaches the role with a measured perspective. His plan is straightforward.

"I just want to play simply, bring some positivity, and bring the small details of the National Hockey League to the French team," he said, per Canadiens media

"I've always had a little bit of a leadership role when playing for France," Texier told the Montreal media in early January. "You have self-expectations to be vocal around the team. That said, I don't want to be a hero, either. I don't need to be a savior, at all."

Jan 7, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens forward Alexandre Texier (85) throws a foam puck to fans after the win against the Calgary Flames at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Texier is no stranger to international duty. He has represented France on numerous occasions throughout his career, including five World Championships and the Olympic qualifiers, where he led the team with six points in three games.

Challenging Group Awaits

France faces a difficult path in Group A alongside Canada, Czechia and Switzerland. They open against Switzerland on February 12 before facing Czechia on February 13 and closing group play against the star-studded Canadians on February 15.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare provides veteran leadership with 700 NHL games on his resume, while Yohann Auvitu and Stephane Da Costa bring additional professional experience. Washington Capitals prospect Antoine Keller gives France a young goaltending option with North American experience.

The odds are stacked against the French in a group featuring three medal contenders, but Texier's presence elevates the roster significantly. His ability to bring NHL-level details to teammates playing primarily in European leagues could prove invaluable in tight games where small margins make the difference.

For now, Texier trades the passionate crowds at the Bell Centre for a different kind of national pride. The Canadiens faithful will be watching their adopted Frenchman closely as he represents his homeland on hockey's biggest international stage.

