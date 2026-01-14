Canadiens Lock Up Star Forward After Impressive Start

The Montreal Canadiens rewarded Alexandre Texier's remarkable turnaround by signing the French forward to a two-year contract extension worth $5 million. The deal carries an average annual value of $2.5 million and runs through the 2027-28 season, securing a key piece of the team's offensive attack.

Texier has proven to be an excellent fit in Montreal since signing a one-year, $1 million contract as a free agent in November. The 26-year-old has recorded seven goals and ten assists for 17 points in 25 games with the Canadiens, already surpassing his production from two full seasons with the St. Louis Blues.

The extension represents a significant vote of confidence from Montreal management after Texier struggled badly earlier this season. He managed just one assist in eight games with the Blues before both sides mutually agreed to terminate his contract in late November.

Finding chemistry on Montreal's top line

The decision allowed Texier to explore other opportunities, and the Canadiens quickly capitalized on his availability. Head coach Martin St. Louis has utilized Texier primarily on the team's top line alongside captain Nick Suzuki and sniper Cole Caufield.

The trio has developed instant chemistry, outscoring opponents 9-2 with a 65.2 percent expected goals share at five-on-five, per Natural Stat Trick. Texier's impact extends beyond the scoresheet.

He has posted a 53.3 percent CorsiFor percentage at even strength, the highest mark of his career, while demonstrating strong two-way value. His 91.3 percent on-ice save percentage at even strength highlights his effectiveness in limiting quality chances against.

Recent Performances Made His Case Stronger

The forward's recent performances have been particularly impressive. On January 7, Texier registered his first career three-point game against the Calgary Flames, recording one goal and two assists. That milestone made him just the fourth French-born player in NHL history to record a three-point game, joining Antoine Roussel, Philippe Bozon and Pierre-Édouard Bellemare.

The following night, Texier delivered his first career hat trick in Montreal's 6-2 victory over the Florida Panthers. He also reached 100 career NHL points during that stretch, becoming the third France native to achieve the milestone alongside Bellemare and Roussel.

Texier will represent France at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, adding international experience to his growing resume. The six-foot-one, 196-pound forward has appeared in 265 career NHL regular season games, recording 47 goals and 60 assists across stints with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Blues and Canadiens.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!