USA Women's Hockey Team Announces Full Staff for 2026 Olympics
USA Hockey announced the full coaching staff that will support Team USA's women's ice hockey team in Milan at the upcoming 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympic Games.
General Manager Katie Million has named John Wroblewski as head coach. He will be assisted by assistant coaches Shari Dickerman, Brent Hill and Josh Sciba in addition to goaltending coach Alli Altmann. The Team USA coaching staff has been in place since the 2023 season.
Million said that she's confident this particular coaching staff will assist in the overall goal of bringing home the gold to America.
“We’ve [been] extremely fortunate to have a terrific staff and I know everyone is fully engaged in supporting our athletes,” Million said. “Ultimately, we’ve got one goal and that’s to bring the gold medal back to our country and we look forward to the challenge ahead.”
The announcement was made by USA Hockey on the afternoon of Dec. 5.
This will be Wroblewski's first time serving as head coach of the U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team. He comes with a full resume, having served as the head coach of the U.S. Women's National Team for the 2023-24 season and has held the same role since Aug., 2022. Wroblewski previously led Team USA to its first Women's World Championship since 2019, winning the 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship in April 2023.
Additionally, he was previously head coach of the Ontario (Calif.) Reign of the AHL from 2020 to 2022.
Team USA's staff also includes operations manager Doug Ferry, video coach Melissa Piacentini, player development consultant Ellen Hughes, strength and conditioning coach Cal Dietz, team physician Dr. Ally Howe, athletic trainers Katie Homan and Stefanie Arndt, sports dietitians Carrie Aprik and Kaela Colvard, massage therapist Jennifer Chee, mental performance consultant Alex Wulbecker-Smith, equipment managers Sis Paulsen and Jeff Mobley, and communications manager Melissa Katz.
Ellen Hughes joined the U.S. Women's National Team staff as a player development consultant in Oct., 2023. Per her bio page, she helps lead the development of national team players both on and off the ice in addition to acting as a mentor to both the player pool and coaching staff in order to help advance player development across the program.
Hughes was a member of the 1992 U.S. Women’s National Team that took home silver from the 1992 IIHF Women’s World Championship and also played ice hockey at the University of New Hampshire. She currently sits on the board of directors for The USA Hockey Foundation and was inducted into the UNH Hall of Fame in 2012.
Hughes's sons — Quinn, Jack and Luke (from oldest to youngest) — are all active players in the NHL. Quinn is the captain and a defenseman of the Vancouver Canucks; he was named as one of first six players to the preliminary roster for the United States' men's ice hockey team for Milano-Cortina.
The previously referenced GM of Million joined USA Hockey in Feb., 2019, after having served as women’s commissioner and vice president of the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
The women's hockey tournament is scheduled to begin on Feb. 5 and construction is still underway at the Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena just outside of Milan. Team USA unveiled their Olympic jerseys on Nov. 26. The red, white and blue kick off their Olympic competition against Czechia.
