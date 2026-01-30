Martin St. Louis Leaning on New Canadiens Goalie Coach

The Montreal Canadiens made a coaching change on Jan. 28 that exposed something head coach Martin St. Louis rarely discusses. When asked about the organization's decision to fire goalie coach Eric Raymond and promote Marco Marciano from Laval, St. Louis offered an unusually frank assessment of his own limitations.

The move came after 53 games of inconsistent netminding that has seen the Canadiens rank 26th in the league with a team save percentage of .879. Samuel Montembeault and Jakub Dobes have both struggled significantly compared to their previous performances, forcing management to make a change despite holding a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

St. Louis didn't hide behind coach speak when discussing the transition. He acknowledged that goaltending represents unfamiliar territory for the former forward who built his Hall of Fame career on offensive skill and creativity rather than understanding what happens at the other end of the ice.

Admitting What He Doesn't Know

The Canadiens head coach was refreshingly direct about his lack of expertise in evaluating and developing goaltenders.

"It's the one position that I don't really know," St. Louis said in a press conference. "I'm going to have to watch like 10,000 hours and really dive in to really understand what this coach does well."

That honest self-assessment speaks to the trust St. Louis is placing in Marciano, who has spent nearly a decade developing goaltenders in Laval. The new goalie coach brings extensive organizational knowledge and relationships with Montreal's current netminders, having worked with several of them during their time in the AHL.

St. Louis made it clear he's relying heavily on Marciano's track record rather than trying to micromanage a position he doesn't fully understand.

"I don't know Marco Marciano that way," he said. "I think he's got a great track record. I think he knows goalies. I think it's an easy transition for the organization."

Jan 27, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goalie Jakub Dobes (75) makes a glove save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Leaning on Proven Track Record

The decision to promote Marciano wasn't made lightly. President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton revealed that other NHL organizations had expressed interest in hiring Marciano away from the Canadiens system, but Montreal held him back knowing his value to the organization.

Marciano joined the Canadiens in 2013 as video coach for the Hamilton Bulldogs and has been with Laval since the Rocket's inaugural season in 2017. He also helped Canada's National Women's Team capture gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, bringing championship pedigree to a position desperately needing stability.

St. Louis concluded his comments by emphasizing that Marciano's immediate focus will be on helping Montreal's struggling netminders rediscover their form.

"We'll see where it goes, where it leads," he said. "In the meantime, he's going to be helping our goalies here."

The Canadiens currently hold the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with a 30-17-7 record, but their goaltending issues threaten to derail a season that has otherwise exceeded expectations.

With Florida sitting eight points back and the playoff race tightening across the conference, Montreal cannot afford continued struggles in net as they push toward its second consecutive postseason appearance.

