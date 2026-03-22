Canadiens Superstar Closing In On Goal Scoring Title

The Montreal Canadiens are in the middle of a heated race for a postseason spot. The Atlantic Division has five teams currently in playoff positions, and teams like the Habs are fighting for the chance to have a home-ice advantage.

But as the Canadiens fight for their playoff lives, one of their superstar forwards is embroiled in a race of his own. Canadiens winger Cole Caufield has established himself as one of the premier goal scorers in the NHL, improving his output in each of his first four years in the NHL.

This season is no different for the American-born scorer. In 68 games, Caufield has 43 goals, putting him in second place for the league’s goal-scoring lead. After a recent hat trick, Caufield is closing in on the first Rocket Richard Trophy of his career.

Can Caufield Catch Nathan MacKinnon?

Standing in Caufield’s way of the first major individual award of his NHL career is Colorado Avalanche juggernaut Nathan MacKinnon. The former Stanley Cup winner and league MVP has 45 goals 67 contests, giving him a slight edge over Caufield. As he pushes the Avs toward the best record in the NHL, MacKinnon is on a tear at the perfect time.

Even with MacKinnon firing on all cylinders, Caufield has a strong chance to take home the Rocket Richard in 2026. And there’s one strong reason to believe in Caufield: he possesses an accuracy that is unmatched in the NHL.

Mar 17, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens right wing Cole Caufield (13) shoots the puck against the Boston Bruins during the second period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

League’s Premier Sniper

Looking at Caufield’s statistics compared to the other top scorers in the NHL, something sticks out. MacKinnon has nearly 100 more total shots on goal, and according to NHL EDGE, he’s nearly doubled Caufield’s number of mid-range shots this season.

Caufield does not even rank in the top ten among all NHL skaters in total shots on goal, high-danger shots on goal, or mid-range shots on goal.

Still, Caufield makes the most of every single opportunity he has. With just 208 shots on goal, the 25-year-old winger has cashed in repeatedly. His 21 goals scored from high-danger scoring zones ranks in the 99th percentile among all skaters, according to NHL EDGE. His 13 goals scored from the mid-ranger areas ranks in the 97th percentile as well, demonstrating just how consistently Caufield gets to and converts from the toughest areas of the offensive zone.

And with just a bit of time left in the regular season schedule, the Canadiens are focused on making the postseason. There’s a chance they could take out two birds with one stone, however, as Caufield closes in on the first major individual award of his NHL career.

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