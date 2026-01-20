Nathan MacKinnon Joins Elite 1,100-Point Club in Avalanche Win

Nathan MacKinnon continues to be absolutely sensational for the Colorado Avalanche this season, as the center once again celebrated a three-point game last night. While the Avs extended their stay at the top of the Central Division with this win, MacKinnon himself reached a very special milestone with this win.

The Colorado center scored twice and added an assist to reach 1,100 career points as the Avalanche defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2, bouncing back from their first home regulation loss of the season.

MacKinnon joined Hall of Famer Joe Sakic as the only players in franchise history to reach the 1,100-point mark. The achievement adds another chapter to an already remarkable career for the 30-year-old center who continues to rewrite the record books in Denver.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar reflected on the significance of MacKinnon's accomplishment after the victory.

"He's had a hell of a career to this point, and there are no signs of him slowing down," Bednar said. "I'm sure he's well on his way to another however many points he's going to get."

Dominant Season Continues

MacKinnon leads the NHL with 38 goals and is tied with Edmonton's Connor McDavid for the scoring lead with 85 points through 47 games. The Hart Trophy winner has posted at least one point in all but three of his last nine outings and remains on pace to challenge his career-high 140 points set during the 2023-24 campaign.

His second-period power-play goal broke open a 1-1 game at 7:03 when he stickhandled between three Washington defenders before wristing a shot under Charlie Lindgren's right arm. MacKinnon sealed the victory with his second tally at 16:30 of the third period, capping a three-point night that showcased why he remains among the game's elite forwards.

Supporting Cast Steps Up

Parker Kelly opened the scoring at 5:54 of the first period on a Cale Makar setup, with Makar recording his 40th assist of the season. Victor Olofsson and Artturi Lehkonen also found the net for Colorado, while Martin Necas contributed two assists.

ANOTHER MACKINNON MILESTONE! 🏔️



Nathan MacKinnon is the 70th player in NHL history reach the 1,100-point mark. pic.twitter.com/gYGANutbK7 — NHL (@NHL) January 19, 2026

Scott Wedgewood made 22 saves for the Avalanche, including several crucial stops in the third period before Colorado pulled away with two late goals. Jakob Chychrun and Ethen Frank scored for Washington, which opened a season-long six-game road trip with the loss.

Colorado improved to 34-5-8 with the victory, maintaining the best record in the NHL. The Avalanche needed a strong response after dropping a 7-3 decision to Nashville last week in their first home regulation defeat of the season.

The Avalanche host Anaheim tomorrow night as they continue their push toward the playoffs with MacKinnon leading the way.

