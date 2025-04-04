Canadiens' Cole Caufield has Postseason MVP Potential
The Montreal Canadiens are one of the biggest surprises as the regular season ends. The Habs are clinging to the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference and continue to find ways to win. They've gone 5-3-2 in their last 10 games while fending off the New York Rangers and Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Canadiens have an x-factor over the final stretch and into a potential postseason matchup. Winger Cole Caufield is putting together a career season in Montreal, and he has the chance to be an MVP in the postseason for the Habs.
Through 75 games, Caufield has 35 goals. The 24-year-old has improved from his 25-goal seasons to reach a new level. According to MoneyPuck data, Caufield's improved in nearly every advanced statistic. His expected goals per 60 minutes of ice time are 1.2, and his actual goals per 60 are 1.54. Last season, his expected goals were 1.15 and his actual goals were 1.05. That illustrates that both he and his teammates are creating and finishing more scoring chances.
Caufield also has become even more dangerous on the man advantage, which could again be the difference maker in a potential playoff series. Ten of his 35 goals have come on the power play, and he's a crucial reason they've converted on 21% of their power play opportunities. A team trying to surprise even more in the playoffs will need that power play to keep producing with more success.
It all adds up to Caufield being the x-factor. The team's captain, Nick Suzuki, is the heartbeat of this franchise. Caufield is the engine. His elite finishing and goal scoring abilities can explode in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and propel the Habs on a long playoff run. If they are successful, Caufield will be performing at an MVP level.
