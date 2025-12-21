Canadiens to Start Rookie Goaltender vs. Penguins

The Montreal Canadiens will likely give Jakub Dobes the start in Pittsburgh. Sam Montembeault didn't make the trip to Pennsylvania, instead staying back in Montreal to work with goalie coach Marco Marciano on his game.

While it's not official yet, all signs point to Dobes getting the nod between the pipes for the Canadiens. The 23-year-old goaltender will get another opportunity to prove he can handle NHL action while Montembeault focuses on ironing out some issues with his technique.

Sam Montembeault Continues to Work on His Game

The decision to keep the veteran netminder back in Montreal instead of taking him with the Canadiens suggests that the franchise wants Montembeault to spend some quality time with Marciano. It also means that he would get some extra time to get back his rhythm.

The Canadiens have shown faith in the veteran time and again this season, and the decision to leave him behind to work with the goalie coach instead of being with them means that there are some adjustments that Montembeault can only make in Montreal.

Dec 9, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Canadiens goalie Sam Montembeault (35) skates during the warmup before the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images | Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

Montembeault has been the Canadiens' workhorse this season, shouldering a heavy workload as the team's number one netminder. Getting some dedicated time to work on his game away from the pressure of back-to-back games and travel could pay dividends down the stretch.

For Dobes, this represents another chance to show what he can do at the NHL level. Backup goaltenders need to be ready whenever their number is called, and Dobes will be looking to give the Canadiens a strong performance against a Penguins team that's struggling offensively.

Pittsburgh has been shut out in consecutive games and is winless in eight straight at 0-4-5. The Penguins are gripping their sticks too tightly and pressing for offense, which could create opportunities for Montreal to capitalize on mistakes.

It's Not Official Yet

While Marco D'Amico reported that Dobes is expected to start, the Canadiens haven't made an official announcement yet. Teams sometimes wait until closer to game time to confirm their starting goaltender, but with Montembeault back in Montreal, there aren't many other options.

Sam Montembeault back in Montreal to work with goalie coach Marco Marciano.



Didn't make the trip to Pittsburgh.



Would expect Jakub Dobes to start tonight. Not official yet. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) December 21, 2025

The Canadiens are managing their goaltending situation carefully. By giving Montembeault time to work with Marciano while giving Dobes meaningful starts, Montreal is trying to keep both goaltenders sharp and ready.

It's a balancing act that requires trust in your backup and confidence that taking your starter out of game action for a night won't derail his season. Dobes will look to take advantage of the opportunity and help the Canadiens pick up two points against a struggling Penguins team. The official confirmation should come shortly before game time.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!