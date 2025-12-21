Canadiens Kent Hughes Explains Sam Montembeault's AHL Assignment
Samuel Montembeault is playing in the AHL, and Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes wants everyone to understand why.
The veteran goaltender was assigned to the Laval Rocket, and according to Hughes, the move has nothing to do with doubting Montembeault's talent. It's about giving him a mental break and a chance to rebuild his confidence.
Speaking to reporters, Hughes explained the thinking behind the decision and made it clear the organization still believes in Montembeault as their goaltender.
Getting Away to Find Confidence
Hughes didn't sugarcoat the situation. Montembeault has struggled recently, and the best path forward is to get him out of the NHL spotlight for a bit.
"Sam is in Laval to get a break from here and find his confidence," Hughes explained. That's an honest assessment from a general manager who recognizes his goalie is going through a rough patch.
Sometimes the best thing you can do for a struggling player is give them a change of scenery where they can work through their issues without the pressure of playing in front of 21,000 fans every night.
Still Believe in Him
Hughes made sure to emphasize that this isn't about questioning Montembeault's ability. The Canadiens have seen what he's capable of over the past three years, and they know he's a good goaltender when he's playing with confidence.
"We've all seen him in the last three years and we know he's a good goalie," the Canadiens GM explained. That belief in Montembeault is exactly why the Canadiens are taking this approach.
If they didn't think he could turn things around, they'd be exploring other options. Instead, they're giving him the time and space he needs to get right.
Timeline Uncertain
When asked how long Montembeault might be in Laval, Hughes admitted there's no definitive answer. It could be a quick turnaround, or it could take longer.
Hughes continued, "The question is whether it will take next week, two weeks, or a month, and we're trying to find ways to accelerate it."
That uncertainty is the reality of dealing with a confidence issue. You can't just flip a switch and make it better. Montembeault needs to go down to Laval, get some work in, start feeling good about his game again, and then he'll be ready to come back.
Accelerating the Process
The Canadiens aren't just sending Montembeault away and hoping for the best. They're actively working to accelerate his return to form.
That could mean extra work with goalie coaches, different practice routines, or simply getting him into games where he can build momentum without the weight of NHL expectations.
The goal is to get Montembeault back to Montreal as quickly as possible, but only when he's truly ready to be the goaltender the Canadiens know he can be.
