Predators Give Rookie Life-Changing News
The Nashville Predators are having a season to forget so far as they are 8-13-4 and sit dead last in the Western Conference standings with 20 points. It seems like they are destined to sell off pieces at the upcoming NHL Trade Deadline later in the season.
But when it comes to pieces they should not sell and should keep for their inevitable future rebuild, one of those pieces is rookie forward Matthew Wood. Wood was drafted with the 15th overall pick by the Nashville Predators back in 2023 out of the University of Connecticut.
Wood so far this season has played in 18 games for the Predators this season and has tallied 7 goals and 4 assists and looks like he truly belongs on the roster. So much so, that after the Predators returned home from Sweden, the Predators radio broadcaster Max Herz said he heard some big news.
Herz said he heard that Wood was told he was going to stay the whole entire year with the Predators. What news for the former Huskies star who now is showcasing his talents in the NHL for Nashville. He went from a pick outside of the top 10 to a full-time NHL roster in less than two years. The kid is going to be a superstar as the years go on.
Wood and Brady Martin are going to be a star duo in the Predators future
Although he is not currently with the Predators even though he did debut with them for the first three games of the year, another name to watch out for in the future for Nashville is Brady Martin. Selected with the 5th overall pick of this past year's NHL Draft, he is destined to be the 1C for the Predators for a long time.
He got a trial run with the Predators at the beginning of this season, but he simply is not ready for full-time NHL action right now like Wood is. Development takes time and not every first-round pick inside of the top 10 makes an NHL roster right away.
But once Martin is able to make the Predators full-time roster and team up with Wood, the league will be put on notice. They are going to be a force to be reckoned with for a while once the two go to work together. Wood can easily be one of the wingers for Martin in the future. They both just need to and will get that chance sooner rather than later.
