Predators’ Steven Stamkos Firm on Future as Trade Deadline Nears

It does not appear as if the Nashville Predators will be moving on from veteran center Steven Stamkos — at least if Stamkos has anything to say about it.

According to Alex Daugherty, a reporter for The Tennessean, Stamkos refuted a report that he would be willing to waive his no-movement clause at the trade deadline. In fact, he is willing to do just the opposite, stating there was “zero” chance that would happen.

“I haven’t talked to (GM Barry Trotz) at all about that,” Stamkos told The Tennessean. “Obviously there’s stuff that gets reported. But what I’ll say, with this group, we want to be together. I can only control what I can control, but I love being here.”

NEW: Steven Stamkos refutes report that he'd be willing to waive no-movement clause, saying he wants to stay in Nashville.



36-year-old winger says he's had "zero" conversations with Barry Trotz about a trade.https://t.co/BWgvVO6KBK — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) February 27, 2026

Despite a slow start to the season — the Predators were the worst team in the NHL on Dec. 1 — Nashville has rebounded and now sits in fifth place in the Central Division. It is currently in a tight battle with the Seattle Kraken for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. No matter how hard the hockey world tries, the Nashville Predators just refuse to go away.

As such, Stamkos does not want to leave. Even though the Predators could still be a “seller” once the trade deadline rolls around on March 6, the 36-year-old from Ontario wants to remain in Tennessee and compete.

“We want to play in meaningful hockey games, and we’re playing in meaningful hockey games right now,” Stamkos said.

Stamkos’ Performance Elevating Predators

Feb 2, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (91) skates behind the net against the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Like the Predators, Stamkos himself got off to a slow start, but he has bounced back nicely over the past couple of months. Through 59 games, he has scored 30 goals and collected 16 assists, putting him on pace to surpass his scoring totals from last season — his first season in Nashville after a long stint with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He has especially picked up the pace over his past five games. He has scored goals in four of his past five contests, including a two-goal performance Feb. 2 in a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Blues. All in all, Stamkos is playing his best hockey at just the right time. Should the Predators decide that pushing for a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs is worth it, Stamkos will be an integral reason why.

What’s Next for the Predators and Stamkos?

The trade deadline is just days away March 6, meaning the Predators have only three games to determine their direction for the rest of the season. They will face the Detroit Red Wings on March 2 before traveling to Columbus to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 3. A matchup with the Boston Bruins rounds out the pre-deadline schedule March 5.

