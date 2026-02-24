Predators' Steven Stamkos Eyes Playoff Run as Trade Deadline Nears

The Nashville Predators are just four points back of the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference as the NHL resumes action after the 2026 Winter Olympics. Despite the organization pushing itself into the playoff picture, the team is largely looked at as a seller as the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline is less than two weeks away.

For the Predators, that means scoring center Steven Stamkos is a hot commodity. The Stanley Cup-winning forward is having a resurgent second season in Nashville with 28 goals in 58 contests.

But for the 36-year-old, it's business as usual. In a recent conversation with The Athletic, Stamkos discussed how his goal is to get the Preds into the postseason, even amidst the growing speculation of a blockbuster trade.

“It comes with the territory of being a team on the bubble,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m not too worried about it. I have a full-move clause, so I get to make a decision whenever it comes down to that. But I haven’t had any conversations about that."

Will Predators Move Stamkos?

As Stamkos stated, the veteran controls his fate. Armed with a no-movement clause, he has final say over any potential deal.

That doesn't mean that Nashville won't try, however. With the way Stamkos is scoring this year, his contract suddenly doesn't seem so inflated. Last year, it was a completely different story, but now his $8 million annual salary feels digestible.

And the Predators know that, or at least they should.

With that knowledge, the Predators are absolutely going to try to move Stamkos. He has two years remaining after this one on his current deal, meaning he will be 38 when this deal ends. If he's still a 30-goal scorer for the next two seasons, he might just be worth the risky investment for the right team.

Jan 13, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

All Focus Forward for Stamkos and Company

While the trade chatter continues, Stamkos is trying to keep pushing forward. So too is the entire Nashville team. Unlike last year, the Predators are involved in a playoff race as the stretch run commences. Playing in important games was the goal when he signed in Nashville, and for the first time this season, they are achieving that goal. With that comes the desire to keep pushing and to go even further.

“You want to win,” Stamkos said. “We’re in a position where, that’s why I signed here was to play competitive hockey, right? It hasn’t happened yet, but we’re in a position where we are playing meaningful games. We’ll see what happens, but that’s the goal for sure."

The Preds have 25 games left to keep pushing and earn a postseason berth. Stamkos might or might not be on that team when the season ends, but he's solely focused on helping his team win despite the growing outside noise.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!