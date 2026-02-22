USA's Connor Hellebuyck Becomes Olympic Hero With Insane Performance

Connor Hellebuyck delivered the performance of a lifetime Sunday morning as the Winnipeg Jets goaltender backstopped Team USA to its first Olympic gold medal in men's hockey since the Miracle on Ice. The Americans defeated Canada 2-1 in overtime at Milano Santagiulia Arena, ending a 46-year gold medal drought on the exact anniversary of the 1980 triumph.

Hellebuyck stopped 41 of 42 shots against a relentless Canadian attack that dominated play for long stretches. Jack Hughes scored the golden goal 2:30 into overtime, assisted by Zach Werenski, but the victory belonged to Hellebuyck after his heroics kept the Americans alive through 60 minutes of regulation.

Canada outshot the United States 42-28 in the game, firing everything at Hellebuyck from every angle. The three-time Vezina Trophy winner stood tall each time, making save after spectacular save to frustrate Canada's star-studded forward group.

Stopping the Best in the World

Hellebuyck's most important saves came in the second period when Canada seized momentum. Connor McDavid broke in alone on a clear breakaway midway through the frame, but Hellebuyck denied the Edmonton Oilers superstar with a pad save.

Minutes later, the Americans faced a critical 93-second five-on-three power play after penalties to Jake Guentzel and Charlie McAvoy. Hellebuyck made multiple stops from close range as Canada peppered shots from all angles. The successful kill proved pivotal in preserving USA's 1-0 lead at the time.

"Connor Hellebuyck deserves to have his face on a U.S. postage stamp when this is done," one reporter covering the game wrote. "What a heroic performance."

Third Period Desperation

The third period became a shooting gallery as Canada pressed for the go-ahead goal. Hellebuyck robbed Macklin Celebrini on a breakaway with a pad save, then made perhaps his most spectacular stop on Devon Toews at the doorstep.

Toews appeared to have an open net after Hellebuyck slid across the crease, but the netminder reached behind his back with his stick paddle to deflect the shot. The save drew gasps from the crowd and kept the game tied 1-1 heading to overtime.

CONNOR HELLEBUYCK, WE ARE NOT WORTHY 🥶 pic.twitter.com/zPKXyui7jr — ESPN (@espn) February 22, 2026

Nathan MacKinnon missed an open net late in regulation, firing wide from close range on a feed from Celebrini. The missed opportunities haunted Canada as overtime began.

Championship Validation

Hellebuyck finished the tournament with a perfect 5-0 record, a 1.23 goals-against average and .947 save percentage across five games. The reigning Hart Trophy winner had never captured a major championship despite his elite regular-season performances with the Jets.

Team USA went 18-for-18 on the penalty kill throughout the tournament, with Hellebuyck making critical saves in every situation. Matt Boldy gave the Americans a 1-0 lead with a goal 6:00 into the first period before Cale Makar tied it late in the second.

The gold medal marks redemption for Hellebuyck, who started Canada's overtime victory at the 4 Nations Face-Off championship last February. Team USA joins Canada as the only nations to win Olympic gold in both men's and women's hockey at the same Winter Games.

