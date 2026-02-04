Devils Evaluating All Aspects of Organization as Playoff Hopes Fade

The Devils entered this season with Stanley Cup aspirations. A preseason point total projection of 99.5 suggested oddsmakers believed this was a legitimate contending roster built around one of the most talented young cores in hockey.

That expectation has crumbled. New Jersey sits 15th in the Eastern Conference with a 28-26-2 record, and the math required to salvage a playoff berth is becoming increasingly difficult to justify. The frustration is palpable throughout the organization, and nobody is saying much about it.

Star center Jack Hughes delivered a telling response when asked what he would like to tell the fans about the state of the season recently.

"Honestly, I have nothing to say," Hughes replied.

Concern Growing Around the League

Hockey insider Frank Servalli raised significant alarm bells during his latest Frankly Hockey livestream, breaking down the numerical reality facing the Devils down the stretch.

"20-6 gets them to 98, and at this point that might not be enough because the eighth-place team is on the track for 99," Servalli said.

"Historically, the barrier to entry is 95... The math isn't mathing for New Jersey."

Servalli pointed to the crowded nature of the Eastern Conference as an additional obstacle, noting that several teams many expected to fall off are maintaining their positioning while the Devils continue to lag.

"If we think Toronto is out, Philly is out and all these other teams in the mix, Washington might be out, the Devils are 15th place in the East," he said. "I think more concerning is listening to Jack Hughes."

Potential Front Office Changes

Perhaps the most significant revelation from Servalli came when he disclosed information gathered while canvassing the league about the Nashville Predators' open general manager position. Multiple candidates for that role are apparently anticipating another GM vacancy opening up in New Jersey.

"There are a lot of potential candidates that are believing or suspecting that will be a GM change in New Jersey at the end of this season," Servalli said. "Not a shock if they end up finishing where they are now in the standings."

The insider added that sources within the Devils organization confirmed an evaluation is underway that extends beyond the roster.

"Devil's sources to me indicate that they are evaluating all aspects of their operation," Servalli said.

What Lies Ahead

GM Tom Fitzgerald has overseen the Devils since 2020 and is responsible for the current roster construction that has fallen short of expectations. The franchise has not made the playoffs since 2023, and what was expected to be a championship window built around Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Luke Hughes has instead produced mounting frustration.

With the trade deadline approaching on March 6 and the Olympic break providing a natural pause for reflection, the Devils face critical decisions about their direction. The evaluation happening behind the scenes suggests this offseason could bring sweeping changes to an organization that expected to be competing for a Stanley Cup, not fighting for its playoff life.

