NHL’s Seven Best Players That Could Be Traded After Olympic Roster Freeze

The 2026 NHL trade deadline isn’t until March, thanks to the Milan Cortina Olympics which will see the entire league enter a 19-day hiatus, during which there will be a roster freeze that begins on Feb. 4.

When play resumes on Feb. 25, there will be just one week until the trade deadline, meaning there could be plenty of action throughout that week as teams look to finalize their rosters ahead of the stretch run of the 2025–26 campaign.

There are some rather obvious trade candidates out there, such as Artemi Panarin, whose time with the Rangers has all but reached its end. Some other rebuilding teams could look to part ways with veterans and stockpile some draft capital as they look to improve for the future.

Let’s take a look at some star players that could be skating for new teams in the near future.

Artemi Panarin, Rangers

Rangers winger Artemi Panarin will likely be moved at the 2026 NHL trade deadline. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

New York already made clear it has no intention of signing Panarin to a new contract. Whether his time with the Rangers ends on March 6 or after the 2025–26 season, “The Breadman” won’t be back in New York next year. Considering his talent, there will be plenty of teams interested in bringing aboard the veteran winger, though he’ll be looking to sign an extension with whatever team brings him aboard.

This season, Panarin has 57 points in 52 games. He’s recorded more than a point per game in each of the last nine seasons, dating back to his time with the Blue Jackets. A four-time All-Star, Panarin would be a welcome addition to any contending team looking for a bit more on the attacking end.

Nazem Kadri, Flames

Flames forward Nazem Kadri leads the team with 37 points. | Sergei Belski-Imagn Images

With the Flames destined to finish among the bottom dwellers in the Western Conference standings, a Kadri trade seems more realistic by the day. With just 22 wins in 55 games, Calgary could look to offload its standout veteran at the deadline in order to give him the chance to join a contender. Kadri has 37 points this season, which is somehow the most on a Flames offense that has scored the fewest goals in the league.

Kadri has point-per-game potential, but his talents are being wasted in Calgary, and he’d be a great addition to a contending team, having won a Stanley Cup with the Avalanche just a few years ago.

Robert Thomas, Blues

Robert Thomas could be available at the NHL trade deadline. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Thomas has emerged as one of the NHL’s best passers, and even in a lackluster Blues offense he’s been able to rack up assists with the best of them. Thomas had 60 assists in each of the last two seasons, and while he’ll likely fall short of that mark this year, he’s been one of the lone bright spots on an underwhelming St. Louis team.

At 26 years old, Thomas would command quite the return in any trade, and he’s still under contract for five more seasons, locked down through the 2030–31 campaign at a reasonable AAV of $8.125 million.

Steven Stamkos, Predators

Nashville Predators forward Steven Stamkos is on a 40-goal pace at age 35. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

After struggling in his first season in Nashville, Stamkos has bounced back in 2025–26. In just 55 games, he’s already matched his goal total from last season (27), needing 27 fewer games to do it. Stamkos is making $8 million and is under contract for two more seasons beyond this year. The Predators have been hot of late, but is that enough to justify attempting to make a push for the playoffs. They’re certainly not a youthful team, and with Barry Trotz out as GM, the direction of the franchise becomes a bit more murky. If they do opt to enter a rebuild, Stamkos is a prime trade candidate at age 35, soon to be 36.

Elias Pettersson, Canucks

Elias Pettersson is under contract for several more seasons, but could be traded by the Canucks. | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

The subject of trade rumors for well over a year now, Pettersson is once again the topic of plenty of discussion ahead of March’s deadline. Pettersson is being paid an enormous $11.6 million per season for the next six years, not due to hit free agency until he’s 33, after the 2031–32 season. He hasn’t lived up to the contract he signed in Vancouver, and with the team fully leaning into a rebuild, he could end up on the move.

There’s perhaps no player in hockey who needs a change of scene more than Pettersson. He’s showcased his brilliance in the past, and perhaps playing for a new franchise will help him return to past form. Moving that contract will be a tall task for the Canucks, but it’s certainly a possibility.

Dougie Hamilton, Devils

Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton is a possible trade candidate in March. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

It seems likely Hamilton will leave New Jersey at the trade deadline this year, and his no-trade clause became a 10-team trade list this season, making a deal much less difficult to navigate. He’s spent the last five seasons with the Devils, but his $9 million salary is one the organization will be eager to shed, if they can find a buyer.

Hamilton’s production on offense has been down since his 74-point campaign in 2022–23, and he has just 77 points in 134 games since then. This season, Hamilton is a -5 with 21 points in 50 games, and with the Devils not looking likely to make the postseason, offloading his contract could become a priority at the deadline.

Justin Faulk, Blues

Justin Faulk is in his seventh season with the Blues. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Blues are in last in the Central Division, so a fire sale could be on the horizon. If they do opt to sell, they’d have plenty of buyers for Faulk, who is an experienced and talented defenseman that plays at a high level on both ends of the ice. Faulk is 33 years old and carries a $6.5 million cap hit next season, the final year of his contract. He’s a solid contributor on the power play and is a dedicated shot blocker on the defensive end. He has a 15-team no-trade list, so he’ll have plenty of input about where he ends up if the Blues are looking to move on.

