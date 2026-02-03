Devils' Jack Hughes Out vs. Blue Jackets

Per head coach Sheldon Keefe, Jack Hughes will remain out of the New Jersey Devils' lineup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 3.

Hughes sustained a lower-body injury during recent play against the Nashville Predators. During the first period, the center went down the tunnel followed by a team trainer. He returned to the Devils' bench and took one shift, only to then depart down the tunnel once again and not return. Devils' team reporter Amanda Stein reported that the medical staffers are not yet comfortable with where Hughes is at health wise for him to play while hosting Columbus.

The injury was not originally believed to be serious, with Keefe originally stating that Hughes tweaked something during the game against the Predators.

Hughes was in attendance and looking well for the Devils' Sweep the Deck event on the evening of Feb. 2 and has 36 points across 12 goals and 24 assists so far this year.

Devils in Closing Stretch Ahead of Olympic Break

The NHL Olympic roster freeze begins on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. EST and runs through Feb. 22. Puck-drop against the Blue Jackets is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST, with New Jersey then only seeing action against the New York Islanders on Feb. 5 before the Devils' break in play.

New Jersey will return to the rink following the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics against the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 25.

“Not available tonight,” Keefe said of Hughes. “I know his goal is to play on Thursday. He’s doing everything he can to get to the point. It’s really up to the medical team and at this point they’re not confident with where he’s at. We’ll see what tomorrow brings. He’s trying to do everything he can to get himself to the point that he’s able to play without putting himself in a bad spot. The medical team is not at the point where they’re comfortable with him getting out with the group.”

Jan 23, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes (86) during a stop in play against the Vancouver Canucks in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Keefe also said more strength is required for Hughes to return to his lineup, with the league star also slated to be a coveted part of Team USA for the rapidly approaching Winter Olympics.

“It’s the level of strength and pain subsiding,” Keefe added. “It’s more so the strength to have the necessary reinforcement that you need to play an NHL game.”

Forwards Jesper Bratt, Timo Meier, Arseny Gritsyuk, Lenni Hameenaho, Maxim Tsyplakov, Evgenii Dadonov, Paul Cotter, Luke Glendening, Juho Lammikko, defenseman Colton White and goaltender Jake Allen all participated in morning skate ahead of play against the Blue Jackets.

Fan-favorite Cody Glass has six goals and 10 points in his last 10 games played. Lammikko will be entering the lineup for the Devils, while Evgenii Dadonov comes out.

The Blue Jackets maintain three more points than the Devils (61), with New Jersey most recently coming off a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Columbus will also see back-to-back action, as the Blue Jackets will also play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Feb. 4.

