Devils Provide Injury Update on Cody Glass

New Jersey Devils defenseman Cody Glass was injured in the middle frame of the matchup against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 27 after blocking a shot.

He did not return, which served as a big loss for the Devils due to him having produced five points for New Jersey over the past five most recent games. Since the conclusion of the game against the Jets, it appears Glass will not be made available for play against the Nashville Predators. He was not in attendance at practice. In addition, Devils Head Coach Sheldon Keefe has now said Glass is considered day-to-day.

"Not available today," Keefe said to the media following morning skate ahead of hosting Nashville, according to beat reporter Kristy Flannery. "Looks like he escaped any sort of fracture, which is good news. I'd say he's day to day at this point and we'll just have to monitor him as he goes thru the week. It's a tough loss but it doesn't look to be long term."

"Looks like he escaped any sort of fracture, which is good news. I would say he is day-to-day at this point. We will have to continue to monitor him as we go through the week."



- #NJDevils HC Sheldon Keefe re: Cody Glass — Kristy Flannery (@InStilettos_NHL) January 29, 2026

However, him being considered day-to-day and avoiding any sort of fracture is a positive development, with it being possible that Glass could simply be being kept out for maintenance purposes to help fasten his return to the ice.

Cody Glass Considered Day-To-Day

The Devils recently also made headlines due to a trade that saw them send Ondrej Palat to the New York Islanders, with Palat then scoring a goal in his very first game with his new franchise.

Glass was traded to the Devils by the Pittsburgh Penguins with Jonathan Gruden for Chase Stillman, Max Graham and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft back in March of 2025.

He has a total of 111 league points across 48 goals and 63 assists.

Jan 23, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; New Jersey Devils forward Cody Glass (12) celebrates his game winning goal against the Vancouver Canucks in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Team reporter Amanda Stein reported that Glass initially wanted to return to play against the Jets towards the end of the second; but being so close to the end of the period, Keefe elected not to play him. Further evaluation was previously needed ahead of him now being declared day-to-day.

The NHL Olympic roster freeze also nears, beginning on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET and runs through Feb. 22.

Following the conclusion of play against the Predators, the Devils will have three games remaining prior to the aforementioned break. New Jersey currently sits with 56 points in the Metropolitan Division with a 27-24-2 overall record.

The Nashville Predators will be playing at the Prudential Center following a 3-2 overtime loss against the Boston Bruins.

Glass previously played for the Predators for three seasons before eventually ending up with the Devils. He has quickly emerged as a New Jersey fan-favorite at 26 years old. He stands at 6'3", weighing 201 pounds and is a Canada native. The right-handed center was originally selected at No. 6 overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!