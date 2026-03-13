Devils’ Jack Hughes Fires Up Team USA Before WBC Quarterfinal

New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is no stranger to taking down Canada. His golden goal against the Canadians at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games gave Team USA its first gold medal in men’s ice hockey since the 1980 Miracle on Ice. In the following weeks, Hughes has become a household name, one on par with American sports heroes of old.

His desire to take down Canada extends off the ice as well, as he sent the U.S. baseball team a hype message before its World Baseball Classic quarterfinal matchup against Canada on March 13.

"Jack Hughes sent the boys a nice little fire-up message."



Mark DeRosa says Hughes reached out to Team USA ahead of their #WorldBaseballClassic matchup with Canada.

“Jack Hughes sent the boys a nice little fire-up message,” Team USA manager Mark DeRosa said at a press conference on March 12.

DeRosa also mentioned that some U.S. hockey sweaters were being shipped for some of the best American baseball players in the world to wear around the clubhouse and during batting practice before the game against the Canadians.

Team USA Must Channel Jack Hughes' Energy to Beat Canada

The matchup between the two neighboring countries almost didn’t happen. The United States—considered the favorite in the World Baseball Classic with Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes, Bobby Witt Jr. and many other superstars on the roster—surprisingly lost to Italy on March 10. Given how the rest of the pool had played out, there was a chance the U.S. could have been eliminated before the knockout round. Luckily, circumstances swung their way, setting up the game against Canada.

The U.S. has the talent advantage, so it should win, but Canada has been playing extremely well over the past week. In fact, this World Baseball Classic marks the first time Canada has made it out of the pool stage and into the knockout round. If it could take down the United States—avenging the loss in both men’s and women’s hockey—that would be a dream come true for the folks up north.

But if Jack Hughes and the rest of Team USA have their way, that won’t happen. Hughes, of course, won’t be on the baseball diamond, but he hopes his spirit of competitiveness and confidence can permeate the clubhouse. Starting pitcher Logan Webb, Judge, Witt Jr., Bryce Harper and others must channel that same energy if Team USA wants to beat Canada, showing their international baseball superiority in the process. In short, if the United States plays the same way Hughes did during the gold medal game, it will be in good shape to advance to the semifinals.

