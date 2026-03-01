Team USA Crashes Saturday Night Live

It was a hockey-themed production at the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The host of the show was Connor Storrie, the star of the hit television show Heated Rivalry.

During his opening monologue, there were a few surprise guests who joined the rising star. The 26-year-old actor discussed his breakout role and how he had to learn how to act like a hockey player.

As well as he did in the show, Storrie admitted that after watching the 2026 Winter Olympics, he realized he didn't quite nail it. That's when he was joined by a pair of gold-medal-winning players from Team USA's Men's Team: New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes and Minnesota Wild defender and Jack's big brother, Quinn Hughes. Moments later, the trio was joined on stage by two members of the gold-medal-winning Women's Team: captain Hilary Knight and alternate captain Megan Keller.

A Little Humor from Knight

The four Team USA representatives received a huge round of applause from the audience. And there was a distinct extra roar when Knight and Keller made their entrance. The two women also brought some extra humor to the opening monologue, as Knight joked that the original plan was for just her and Keller to appear, but they wanted to give the boys a "moment to shine."

"It was gonna be just us, but we thought we'd invite the guys too," she said.

"Yeah, we thought we'd give them a little moment to shine," Keller added.

The playful jabs kept coming. After Storrie congratulated them both on accomplishing such a rare feat of both teams winning the gold medal, Quinn acknowledged the long drought Team USA Men endured. This year's squad ended a 46-year gold-medal drought for the Americans.

For the Women's Team, however, they snapped a devastatingly long eight-year drought. Knight made light of that with her response.

"And the last time we did that," she said. "Was two whole Olympics ago."

Feb 22, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jack Hughes (86) of the United States reacts after receiving his gold medal against Canada in the men's ice hockey gold medal game during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Hughes Brothers' Haven't Seen Heated Rivalry

While both Keller and Knight have seen and are fans of Storrie's show, the Hughes brothers admitted they haven't seen it yet.

"We've been so busy playing, we haven't had time to see your show yet," Jack said.

"It's about hockey, right?" Quinn asked.

"Kind of." Storrie responded, getting a laugh out of the crowd.

