Jack Hughes Becomes Fastest Devils Player to Reach Latest Milestone

New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes has been having a year like no other. Just three weeks ago, he became America's golden boy after scoring the overtime winner against the Canadians in the Gold Medal game at the Winter Olympics in Milan. Now, he's made his case as one of this generation's best even stronger.

Hughes etched his name into franchise history when he reached 400 career points in his 414th game, shattering the previous franchise record and leading New Jersey to a thrilling overtime victory over Boston. Hughes collected three assists in the Devils' 4-3 win over the Bruins.

He now has 402 career points with 158 goals and 244 assists, reaching the milestone 15 games faster than Kirk Muller managed during his time in New Jersey. The 24-year-old center set up Connor Brown's goal early in the second period to hit the 400-point mark.

Olympic Hero Stays Hot

Hughes added helpers on Jesper Bratt's equalizer and Paul Cotter's overtime winner to cap a dominant three-point performance. Hughes has carried his Milan momentum back to the NHL with authority. So far, he has 15 points since his return from Milan in 10 games.

Jack Hughes hits 400 NHL/#NJDevils points in his 414th NHL game.



Fastest to hit 400 in franchise history.



He breaks Kirk Muller's record: 400 points in 429 games. https://t.co/cttrWpJbTa — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 17, 2026

His production since winning the tournament has been exceptional. Hughes continues to drive New Jersey's offense while rewriting franchise record books at a historic pace that puts him among the elite young centers in hockey.

Late Drama Decides Contest

Paul Cotter delivered the knockout punch with just 6.2 seconds remaining in overtime. The 26-year-old forward buried his first career overtime goal after receiving a feed from Hughes in the neutral zone, capping a comeback victory for the Devils.

"We were talking as coaches; we were just going to start walking off the bench because that's the level of confidence we have in Paul," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "My first thought was, 'Well, we don't have to wait for the shootout,' so let him just do his thing."

Keefe continued, "He's at the top of the list of anyone you want to have in that type of situation." Cotter also scored earlier in regulation to give New Jersey a brief third-period lead. David Pastrnak answered twice for Boston, while Connor Brown and Bratt provided the other Devils' markers.

Homestand Success

New Jersey finished a team-record seven-game homestand with a 5-2-0 mark. Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves to earn his 20th victory of the season as the Devils improved to 34-31-2 on the year.

"I think there are a lot of encouraging signs about our group right now," Brown said following the milestone victory for Hughes.

But if the center wants to taste playoff hockey, he needs to continue this wave of success, as the Devils still sit way out of the postseason picture with only an unbeaten run helping their case.

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