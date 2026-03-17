Team USA vs. Venezuela: Three Bold Predictions for World Baseball Classic Final

How Venezuela Rallied vs. Italy to Reach World Baseball Classic Final vs. Team USA | Team USA vs. Venezuela: Full Preview of the World Baseball Classic Final

For the first time ever, Venezuela has earned its place in the World Baseball Classic final, where they’ll take on Team USA in a showdown at loanDepot Park in Miami on Tuesday night.

Venezuela delivered a late rally for a comeback victory over Italy, putting an end to the miracle run from Francisco Cervelli’s squad. After taking care of business against Japan in similar comeback fashion, they’ll look to defeat the host country and win their first WBC title.

As for Team USA, they defeated the team that became the tournament favorite as it went along, the Dominican Republic, in the semifinals on Sunday night, 2–1. The U.S. will trot out Nolan McLean on Tuesday against Venezuela as the team seeks its second World Baseball Classic championship and its first since 2017. He’ll be pitching against veteran MLB starter Eduardo Rodríguez in the title game, in what has the makings of a must-watch game.

Alex Bregman will be back in the lineup and have a multi-hit game

Bregman was benched in favor of Gunnar Henderson for the semifinals matchup against the Dominican Republic, but with a lefty set to toe the rubber for Venezuela, there’s a good chance Bregman will be back in Mark DeRosa’s plans.

Bregman hasn’t been at his best at the World Baseball Classic, recording two hits, four RBIs and four walks across 11 at-bats in four games. But with a favorable matchup on Tuesday, Bregman could be in line for a big night. Throughout his career in MLB, Bregman has faced Rodriguez 31 times. He owns a 1.160 OPS against the lefty, having gone 9-for-27 with three home runs and eight RBIs.

I’m predicting Bregman to have multiple hits, including an extra-base hit, in a bounce-back performance for Team USA.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will hit a leadoff home run for Venezuela

Ronald Acuna Jr. had the game-tying RBI single for Venezuela against Italy. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Nolan McLean wasn’t sharp against Italy, and I think he’ll get into trouble early against Venezuela. The Mets starter is plenty talented, but Tuesday night’s game will be the biggest he’s ever pitched in, and the pressure will be immense. Right out of the gate, McLean will have a difficult matchup, as Acuña will be the first hitter to the plate for Venezuela.

McLean has only surrendered four home runs in his brief MLB career. One of those was to Acuña, who has only faced him three times. The Mets pitcher has already surrendered two homers at the World Baseball Classic, both against Italy, and I’m expecting him to get off to a similarly rocky start against Venezuela, starting with the very first batter he faces in Acuña.

Team USA will win in a high-scoring game with more than 10 total runs

Team USA is looking to win its second World Baseball Classic title. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Team USA’s semifinals win was a low-scoring affair, with three total runs crossing the plate between the U.S. and the Dominican Republic. I think the final will be a much more offensive-minded showdown.

Rodriguez struggled in his lone appearance for Venezuela at the WBC, surrendering three earned runs and one walk while striking out five in just 2 2/3 innings against the Dominican Republic. Rodriguez gave up two home runs and was chased from the game before the end of the third inning. McLean also struggled for Team USA, and failed to pitch deep into his lone WBC start.

I think both pitchers will continue to struggle, paving the way for an offensive onslaught from both teams with more than 10 total runs scored and four-plus homers in a game that Team USA narrowly wins.

Final score prediction: USA 7, Venezuela 5

More MLB on Sports Illustrated