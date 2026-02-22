USA's Quinn Hughes Calls Out Critics For Questioning Brother's Talent

Red, white and Hughes. That is what Team USA is experiencing after the U.S. Men's Olympic Ice Hockey Team was awarded the gold medals for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Center Jack Hughes of the U.S. finished the Olympic Games with four goals and three assists; his older brother of Quinn Hughes concluded his games with one goal and seven assits for the Americans — setting a new record for the most assists by an American in a single Olympic tournament with NHL players participating. The Hughes brothers' contributions become even more special when one realizes the pair bestowed their skill for the U.S. when it mattered most; Jack scored the overtime game-winning goal in the gold medal game against Canada. This followed Quinn previously scoring the OT goal against Sweden to advance to the semifinals in addition to leading the Americans in ice time.

Jack fired a wrist shot past Jordan Binnington from the left slot after Zach Werenski stripped Nathan MacKinnon in the defensive zone. Werenski sent a cross-ice feed to Hughes, who beat Binnington five-hole to end the game just 1:41 into OT and spark pandemonium across the entire North American continent.

Americans everywhere will forever remember the name 'Jack Hughes,' who has now cemented himself as a hockey legend.

Jack Hughes Talent Not Fully Recognized, per Quinn Hughes

Jack's journey to success has not been without adversity — his 2024-25 season was cut short when he underwent shoulder surgery back in March of 2025. Then this year he faced ridicule after a cut hand sustained in a freak accident, ridicule of him then only continued after his return, when right before the Olympic break he missed time for the New Jersey Devils due to a groin injury.

New Jersey is tough; their residents and sports fans take the world of athletics very seriously, with blogs, beat reporters and some members of the Devils' fanbase questioning Jack's skill level and dedication to the sport (and New Jersey itself) due to his health concerns.

However, postgame to the media, Quinn said Jack is only more special of a hockey player for what he has had to overcome.

"People don’t know shit. There’s a bunch of idiots out there and no one’s rehabbed before. There’s reporters out there saying this and that. They don’t know what it’s like to get surgery for six months, not really feel good for 10 months, and do that back to back," Quinn said of recent ridicule Jack has faced per Michael Russo of The Athletic. "For him to just persevere and keep believing and just keep going no matter what happens, he’s a special guy, special player."

In total, Jack and Quinn combined for 15 points in only six games at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Their talent and this statement by Quinn do beg a question, though — what is next for Jack and how will the appreciation of his skillset change?

The Vancouver Canucks traded Quinn over to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for center Marco Rossi, defenseman Zeev Buium, forward Liam Ohgren and a 2026 first round pick on the evening of Dec. 12. He is currently seeing both great support and success over in Minnesota.

Jack is currently signed to the Devils with an eight-year contract with an average annual value of $8,000,000. His contract extension was signed in Nov., 2021. The golden goal scorer has tallied 36 points (12 goals, 24 assists) for New Jersey prior to the Olympic break.

