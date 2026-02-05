Devils' Jack Hughes Nearing Availability for Olympic Games

Michael Russo of The Athletic has reported that New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is expected to be available for the men's ice hockey tournament at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Hughes sustained a lower-body injury during recent play against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 29. During the first period, the center went down the tunnel followed by a team trainer. He returned to the Devils' bench and took one shift, only to then depart down the tunnel once again and not return.

Devils' team reporter Amanda Stein reported that the medical staffers have not been comfortable enough with his status to have him play in any of the remaining games prior to the NHL's break in play due to the Olympic Games.

New Jersey is slated to take on the New York Islanders (Feb. 5, 7:00 p.m. EST) for the final game until hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Feb. 25. The United States men's team opens the Winter Olympics tournament against Latvia on Feb. 12.

The injury was not originally believed to be serious, with Keefe originally stating that Hughes tweaked something in relation to his lower-body during the game against the Predators.

“Jack is just not improved enough to the point that our medical team will let him out there,” Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe previously told reporters (via The Athletic). “He’s not going to be available (Thursday). They say he’s in the day-to-day category, and we don’t have a lot of days left here.”

Hughes to Return to Ice in Olympics

This latest development clarifies that while Hughes has not been available for the Devils as of late, it is expected Hughes will travel to Milan and should be available at the start or near the beginning of the Olympics.

In 36 games this year, Hughes had posted 36 points across 12 goals and 24 assist. He entered the game against the Predators riding a three-game point streak. This latest injury for the Florida native comes after previously missing 18 games earlier this season due to an accidental off-ice hand injury in Chicago.

Hughes saw his first game back against the Buffalo Sabres on Dec. 21. The center recorded one goal in his very first game back before then logging 20:27 TOI in 22 shifts in the Devils' final game prior to the holiday break against the Islanders.

The NHL Olympic roster freeze began on Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. ET and runs through Feb. 22.

Team USA has two sets of siblings in the Winter Games — Jack and older brother, Quinn Hughes, and Matthew and Brady Tkachuk.

Per the NHL, New Jersey has a total of seven players heading off to be Olympians in Italy. The Devils will represent a total of four countries (Sweden, USA, Switzerland and Slovakia).

