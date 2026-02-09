Western Conference Leads Landing Spots for Devils' Dougie Hamilton

New Jersey Devils defender Dougie Hamilton is at a crossroads. The veteran defender has been a key part of the Devils' lineup since signing as a high-ticket free agent, but now his status with the team is in flux.

Hamilton was recently a healthy scratch for the Devils, and it appears the down and out squad is set to move on from their former top defender.

He comes with a huge, $9 million salary cap hit through the 2027-2028 season, making this potential deal even more complicated. But these three squads, highlighted by a pair of rising Western Conference teams, stand out as the likeliest landing spots.

Anaheim Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks are clinging to a postseason spot in the Western Conference, and a point-producing defender would be a huge boost down the stretch. Hamilton could give the Ducks a top right-handed puck-mover alongside Jackson LaCombe.

With two top-notch defenders, the Ducks could keep pushing and claim their spot in the postseason.

The Ducks also have a ridiculous amount of salary cap space. PuckPedia projects them to have over $11 million in cap space as the Winter Olympics hiatus began.

Philadelphia Flyers

Does this not feel like a move the Flyers would make? They are eight points back of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, but scrambling for points. They don't really need another expensive, right-handed defender, but they do need some more impact from the blue line.

With a stupid amount of salary cap space, do the Flyers call their division rival and swing a blockbuster? Of the three teams on this list, Philly is the least likely, but don't count them out as a dark horse team in the Hamilton sweepstakes.

San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have a huge need for a top offensive defender. The team has taken strides in Macklin Celebrini's second season, but they are still several pieces away from being legitimate contenders.

One of those pieces is a power play quarterback and puck-mover, and Hamilton fits the bill. The veteran defender is having a down season, but he could quickly revive his game by playing huge minutes and a crucial role for the Sharks.

San Jose also has the cap space to facilitate this deal. According to PuckPedia, the Sharks have just under $10 million available heading into the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, giving them just enough flexibility to absorb Hamilton's hefty contract.

