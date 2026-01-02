Islanders Lose Leading Scorer to Injury

The New York Islanders will be without their leading scorer for at least the next week. Bo Horvat sustained a lower-body injury during Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Utah Mammoth and won't be available for the Islanders' upcoming homestand.

The timing couldn't be worse for both Horvat and the team. The 29-year-old center was just named to Team Canada's Olympic roster on Wednesday, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Less than 24 hours later, he was tangled up with Utah defenseman Sean Durzi in the third period and left the game with an injury.

Horvat has been the Islanders' most productive forward this season, leading the team with 21 goals and 33 points in 36 games. His absence creates a significant hole in New York's lineup at a critical time as they try to maintain their playoff positioning.

Timeline Uncertain

Islanders head coach Patrick Roy provided a brief update on Horvat's status following Friday's practice. He confirmed the forward won't play this week and the team will reassess his condition once that timeframe passes.

The Islanders host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night before welcoming the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. After that, New York embarks on a seven-game road trip that begins Thursday in Nashville. Whether Horvat will be ready for any portion of that road swing remains unclear.

Losing Horvat for even a short stretch puts additional pressure on the Islanders' other offensive players to step up. The team needs secondary scoring to compensate for the absence of their most consistent goal scorer.

Sorokin Returns

In more positive injury news, goaltender Ilya Sorokin was back on the ice Friday for the first time since sustaining his own lower-body injury on December 19. The starting netminder has been out for nearly two weeks but appears to be progressing in his recovery.

Sorokin won't start against Toronto on Saturday but will serve as the backup to David Rittich. That's an encouraging sign that he's close to returning to game action. The Islanders need their starting goalie back at full strength, especially with the demanding schedule ahead.

Sorokin has posted a 12-10-2 record this season with a 2.55 goals-against average and .910 save percentage in 24 games. His return to the crease will provide stability between the pipes once he's cleared to play.

Moving Forward

The Islanders face a challenging stretch without Horvat. Toronto and New Jersey both present difficult matchups at home before the lengthy road trip begins. New York will need contributions from throughout the lineup to maintain their position in the Metropolitan Division standings.

The hope is that Horvat's injury is minor enough that he returns after the week-long evaluation period. But until then, the Islanders must find ways to generate offense and win games without their top scorer in the lineup.