Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Brad Marchand, Anders Lee, Trevor Zegras)
We have a five-game docket in the NHL on Tuesday night, giving us enough games to pick out some winning player props.
My best NHL prop bets for Tuesday night are targeting Brad Marchand, Anders Lee, and Trevor Zegras.
Let’s build on Monday’s profitable performance and get into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, Dec. 30.
Brad Marchand Anytime Goalscorer (+180) vs. Canadiens
Brad Marchand never really had a down season, but it sure seems like he’s rejuvenated his career in Florida. After putting up a total of 51 points (23 goals) in 71 games last season with the Bruins and Panthers combined, he already has 44 points (22 goals) through 37 games this year.
It’s been a consistent season so far for Marchand as well. He’s recorded a point in 29 of 37 games, so that’s a safer play at -182, but let’s take the value of him to score a goal at +180.
The winger has scored in two straight games, three of his last five, and six of his last nine contests. This year, he’s found twine in 19 of 37 games thus far.
One of my NHL best bets for today is Canadiens vs. Panthers Over 6.5, and Marchand has a good chance to contribute one of those seven-plus goals.
Anders Lee Over 0.5 Points (+115) at Blackhawks
The Islanders are another one of my best bets for tonight, and although it’s not their M.O. to score a ton of goals, captain Anders Lee is a good bet to record a point at these plus odds.
Lee didn’t find the scoresheet in Sunday’s loss in Columbus, ending a five-game point streak for the Islanders forward. In fact, he had 12 points in 11 games from December 4 to 27.
Tonight presents a good opportunity to start another streak, though. The Blackhawks have allowed 23 goals in their last five games and 62 in their last 16 after a respectable start to the season.
Trevor Zegras OVER 0.5 Points (-162) at Canucks
Once again, one of my player props lines up with an NHL best bet for tonight as I like both the Flyers and Trevor Zegras to get the job done in Vancouver.
Zegras saw his career-best nine-game point streak come to an end in Seattle on Sunday night. However, he has gone two games without a point just once in his young Flyers career, and that was in Tampa Bay and Florida. The Canucks are not the Panthers.
Zegras is still a point-per-game player with 37 points in as many games, already topping last year’s goal, assist, and point totals that he compiled in 57 contests.
We’re paying a bit of juice here at -162 for Zegras to record a point, but this should honestly be closer to -200. He has a point in 27 of 37 games this season.
