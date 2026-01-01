Islanders Center is Biggest Surprise on Team Canada

Team Canada released their official roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics. After months of speculation, there is no longer any debate about which Canadian group will mark the return of NHL players at the international tournament.

Canada's roster is imposing and dangerous, just as was expected. There were few surprises, if any, with the vast pool of talent to draw from. Led by the likes of Connor McDavid, Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and future Hall of Famers like Sidney Crosby, Drew Doughty and Brad Marchand, they are an easy bet to claim the gold medal.

It's also a difficult group to criticize, but one choice stood out as a bit odd. That choice was to include New York Islanders center Bo Horvat.

Why It Was the Wrong Choice

Horvat is an excellent player, let's just make that perfectly clear. In 35 games this year, he's put himself on pace to record a career-high in goals. He's already netted 21 goals so far, putting him just 12 shy of his previous best in a season (33). He's been a huge part of the Islanders' revival this season, which will hopefully culminate in a postseason berth in the spring.

But that's not why Canada is bringing him to Italy in February. Horvat won't be counted on to score goals, instead he will likely slot in as their fourth-line center. Now, he's a strong centerman. He can win face-offs (currently winning over 57% of his draws this season) and according to MoneyPuck, the greatest portion of his shifts start in the defensive zone.

It's clear that Canada views Horvat as a bottom-six option for their team, but was the best choice to fill that role?

The answer is no. Horvat, while a strong two-way center, is not a player who thrives in less minutes and in a sheltered role. The intention is there, but the execution is a bit off.

Dec 9, 2025; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (14) skates across center ice against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images | Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

Who Would Have Fit Better?

It just seems like multiple players would have fit in the role of fourth-line center. The first one that stands out is perhaps the most glaring omission from the list. Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett was a standout at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, but was left off the Olympics roster. While he's better served as a winger, he can slot into the center position on an as-needed basis.

And it's not like the face-off part of the equation matters. You know who will take every important draw for Canada during the tournament? The answer is Sidney Crosby, one of the best face-off players in NHL history, or their other top two centers in McDavid and MacKinnon.

What Bennett does demonstrably better than Horvat is defend. Bennett is a pesky defensive presence, is more physical and more effective with less ice time.

Another player that makes more sense is Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele. Another high-scoring center, he easily could have played the fourth-line position just as well, if not better, than Horvat.

What really makes him such a snub is his speed. While Horvat tops out just over 22 miles per hour, Scheifele is one of the most explosive skaters in the NHL. According to NHL EDGE, his fastest recorded speed this season comes in at 23.44 mph, ranking in the 97th percentile of all skaters.

Doesn't that type of combination make more sense for achieving that sense of balance Team Canada is striving for? No disrespect to Horvat, but there were multiple better options left off in favor of him. It's what made his inclusion on the roster the biggest surprise for Team Canada.

