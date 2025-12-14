Penguins' Sidney Crosby Reveals Macklin Celebrini’s Biggest Strength

There are certain traits that hockey people recognize instantly. The quiet intensity. The constant push to get better. The refusal to be satisfied, no matter how much success has already piled up. When Sidney Crosby and Macklin Celebrini are mentioned in the same breath, it’s not just because of their talent — it’s because of how they approach the game.

That connection could soon become more than symbolic. With the 2026 Winter Olympics on the horizon, there’s a real possibility Crosby and Celebrini could wear the same Team Canada sweater on hockey's biggest stage. One is a generational icon nearing the back half of his career. The other is a teenage star already forcing his way into elite conversations.

Celebrini’s rise to superstardom this season has been impossible to ignore. He recently played his 100th NHL game, and the numbers attached to that milestone are staggering. Through those 100 games, he has 40 goals, 66 assists, three hat tricks, and ranks seventh all-time in points through 100 games among teenagers.

At just 19 years and 169 days, Celebrini also became the eighth-youngest player in NHL history to reach 100 points, joining a list that includes Crosby, Dale Hawerchuk, Wayne Gretzky, Dave Andreychuk, Brian Bellows, Jimmy Carson, and Pierre Turgeon. Talk about elite company.

Macklin Celebrini (39-61—100 in 96 GP) recorded his 100th career point and became the eighth-youngest player in NHL history to reach the milestone. #NHLStats



Tune in : 🌎: https://t.co/dT34F4MhkC pic.twitter.com/f3oGWSfcnN — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) November 30, 2025

Crosby Sees the Work Behind Celebrini's Results

In a recent interview, where Crosby also praised Penguins rookie Ben Kindel, he was asked what he has learned about Celebrini over the past year.

“I think he’s just really driven,” Crosby said. “Even from playing with him last year at Worlds to this year, you could see he’s just continuing to get better in such a short period of time. That just comes from him wanting it and doing everything that he can to improve and be his best."

"That was pretty clear at the start of the year, that he had taken a step from last year, but even at Worlds you could tell his game was trending that way for sure.”

Coming from Crosby, that praise carries real weight. He’s seen every version of elite talent the NHL and international hockey has to offer. When he points to drive instead of skill, it says everything about how Celebrini is earning respect around the league.

A Sophomore Season Turning Heads

Sophomore slumps are common enough to be cliché. Celebrini seems determined to erase the phrase entirely. His second NHL season hasn’t just met expectations, it’s blown past them, placing him near the top of the scoring race and firmly in the spotlight.

100 games in to his NHL career, Macklin Celebrini is up there with some of the greats 🦈 pic.twitter.com/nWYBm1z2O0 — NHL (@NHL) December 7, 2025

That growth hasn’t gone unnoticed beyond locker rooms. Celebrini has already drawn comparisons to Crosby, including a recent episode of Spittin’ Chiclets. While those comparisons might be bit premature, they speak to how complete Celebrini’s game already looks at such a young age.

What makes this moment special isn’t the numbers alone. It’s the recognition. Celebrini isn’t being hyped by projections or potential. He’s being validated by one of the most respected players the sport has ever seen. For a 19-year-old, hearing that kind of praise from players he likely grew up watching has to feel surreal.

If this is what Year Two looks like, the ceiling is still far out of view. And if Celebrini does end up sharing the Olympic ice with Crosby in 2026, it may feel less like a passing of the torch, and more like proof that the game’s future is already here.

Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!